Mariana Seoane leaves the confinement to help children with cancer

The fear, despair, sadness and helplessness that confinement caused her, Mariana Seoane left them behind and decided to activate herself to help children with cancer.

After starting with his friend Julio Camejo the “Heroes of Health” campaign to collect masks, masks and protective equipment for medical personnel who donated to 100 hospitals in Mexico, “La Niña Buena” decided to offer a concert to help Casa de la Amistad de México, which gives free treatments to children with cancer.

The show, where it will be accompanied by La Sonora Dinamita, Guian, Aarón and their Grupo Ilusión, in addition to Julio Camejo, will be on Friday, August 7 and the link to enjoy it can be purchased at www.eticket.com.mx

“We wanted to do this concert to return Casa de la Amistad de México, an association that has been supporting the full treatment of children with cancer for more than 30 years. It is important what they do for our children in Mexico, ”said the singer.

“We need to understand, really, that when you give the universe it returns it three times more,” he said.

Although it has been very difficult for both her and her guild’s to stop working, the actress also preferred to focus her energies on productive things.

“I have been very creative, I have been singing at home, even rancher. I think this pandemic has come as a ring to my finger, although I must also admit that I have been through all the emotions. I felt sad, I was depressed, I was scared, “she confessed.

Mariana called on the population to understand that the world will have to learn to live with the coronavirus, but that it is no longer possible to stay locked up at home, that it must be activated taking all precautions.

“At some point it can give us (the Covid-19), you have to be careful, but also thank God there is already a lot of information.”

Mariana was incredulous of the numbers of deaths reported by the virus.

Please, that’s not true. Many people are saved and even many older people. When it has to give you, it is going to give you, with this I am not saying not to take care of yourself, do not misunderstand me, but you have to live, let’s learn to live with this virus ”.

She said that she prefers to see a Mexico standing up because otherwise it could be catastrophic for the country.