Mariah Carey Releases ‘Oddities’ Album As Duet With Lauryn Hill On October 2

Mariah Carey has announced the release this next October 2 of an album entitled “The Rarities” which, as its name suggests (“rarities” in Spanish), will collect discarded material from her entire career, possibly including an unreleased song with Lauryn Hill.

This album, the eighth compilation for the American diva, will arrive 30 years after the start of her recording career, after the publication in 1990 of the seminal album “Mariah Carey”.

“This is to celebrate you and thank you for all the pure love and support you have given me over the years,” Carey explained in the announcement posted on his social networks.

Although no further details have come out at the moment, media such as Billboard have reported that the album will contain 15 cuts and that, among them, will be the unreleased song “Save The Day”, which the artist recorded with Lauryn Hill.

In addition, it seems that “The Rarities” will include a second album with live recordings of the concert that Carey offered in the 90s at the Tokyo Dome, performing classics of the time such as “Emotions” or “Fantasy”.

The interpreter and composer of songs like “My All” has not been quiet in the last year, in which, for example, she finally brought her “cursed” album, “Glitter” to the streaming platforms, 19 years after its release. publication.

Likewise, a few days before her new compilation, on September 29, her first autobiography, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, is scheduled to be released.

In her 50s, she recently became the only artist in history to have one of her songs top the US chart for four separate decades, after “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit the No. one, something that occurred almost 25 years after it was released.