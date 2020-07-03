Mariachi Herencia de México rescues adolescent momentum in times of anxiety

Although he was born in Chicago, his parents are originally from San Luis Potosí, and he began to study music at a very young age, more precisely, at 6 years old, which somehow explains the important role he plays now, at 16, at the Mariachi Herencia de México, which has just released the fourth album of his career.

“At 10 years old I was already seriously exploring the different genres, and at 13, I entered this mariachi band, where I try to improve my knowledge of ranchera music more and more,” Marco Villela told us during a recent interview carried out through a telephone connection to your home in the Windy City.

This group began on the basis of a program founded by the Mariachi Heritage Foundation organization in Chicago public schools, and although the majority of its members – ranging from 14 to 19 years old – are Mexican Americans, one of its main vocalists Melanie Juárez is a descendant of Guatemalans.

When asked if membership in the group would be determined by age, Villela answered that this depended on the decisions made by each of the members at the time of attending university. “Our older classmate is already in college, but in one in Chicago, which allows him to continue with us,” he said. “On the other hand, I am going to graduate soon and I will move from here, so I don’t know what will happen.”

A transcendent role

In addition to being a trumpet player and one of the main vocalists of Herencia de México, Villela reached a particularly high position during the recording of “Esencia, Vol. 2”, the most recent mariachi album, because, because the pandemic made it impossible As the group’s musical director and arranger Rigoberto Alfaro moved from Mexico to Chicago, he himself became the producer of a work that has already been submitted to compete for Latin Grammy nominations.

And that is not a minor merit; In addition to being only 16 years old, as we have already said, our interviewee replaced Alfaro, a legendary figure of the genre who is 84 years old and whose credits include having worked with icons such as Luis Alfredo Jiménez, Pedro Infante , Lola Beltrán and Lucha Villa.

“I studied his scores and learned a lot from his work, which has helped me to make my own arrangements and my own compositions,” said the boy. “It has been a tremendous honor to be able to follow in his footsteps and teachings and apply them in this production.”

But “Esencia, Vol. 2” was not only Villela’s first job as a record producer, but one that had to be performed in particularly difficult situations due to the Covid-19. “Previously, we were able to record all the sections at once, but now, we had to do it almost one by one,” he told us. “The good thing is that we had the scores of maestro Alfaro, which allowed me to know where each element was going and to carry out the process as efficiently as possible, but without neglecting the need for high-quality results.”

Pandemic recording

Despite these modifications, the process, which took place in mid-April and early May, required the physical presence of all the musicians in the studio, and this meant that at least two of them were unable to participate due to the fears of their parents to expose them to contagion. “I was not afraid, because I was too excited about the possibility of being a musical director for the first time,” recalled Villela. “I didn’t even think about it.”

The first single from the album, “Amor eterno”, corresponding to one of Juan Gabriel’s most acclaimed creations, has a video in which young people actually appear while recording, all of them wearing masks when they are not it’s time to sing.

“We did it that way, and I think it is also important that we are showing in these images the precautions that have to be taken,” emphasized Villela. “We kept six feet from each other and constantly used the disinfectant.”

Both this volume and the previous one are specific tributes to the great Mexican composers, but in general terms, Herencia de México handles a completely traditional style, without incursions into fusion or other extravagant details.

“We learned this to connect with our roots, and it seems important to us to recover the origins of ranchera music,” said our interviewee. “I think [a diferencia de los anglos] Some young Mexican Americans highly respect the music of our ancestors because there is now a large community of immigrants in the United States, although it is not too widespread a phenomenon either. ”

What follows

The pandemic completely interrupted the Herencia de México tour plans, but Villela hopes to be able to return to the stage alongside her colleagues in the coming months. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to travel this summer, but we plan to resume our activities in early September,” he said. “We are going to dedicate ourselves to rehearsing to be very prepared.”

“Esencia, Vol. 2” has already been presented to the Latin Recording Academy to compete in the next edition of the Latin Grammy. Last year, “Esencia” was nominated for the same ceremony, which opens the possibility for Villela to get a historical surprise as a producer despite still being a teenager. “When I entered this mariachi, it never occurred to me that a few years later I would find myself in this position,” he said enthusiastically.

Finally, although he knows that this country is in a complicated social situation right now due to circumstances linked to racism and the rejection of immigrants (the same week of this interview, Donald Trump announced that he would fight to repel the reaffirmation of DACA in Court Supreme), Villela prefers to remain somewhat out of that conversation, at least as a spokesperson for the institution he represents.

“Everything that is happening is very unfortunate and I feel very sore; it is something that should affect all nationalities and all cultures, ”he said. “But I don’t like to bring politics to music, because music is what unites us, what makes us go in unison; it is the universal language that unites all communities ”.