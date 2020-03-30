Maria Mercader Dies: CBS News Staffer Had Coronavirus, Was 54

“Much more than her abilities as a journalist, we’ll miss her indomitable spirit,” stated a press release from Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior govt producer. “Maria was a part of all of our lives. Even when she was hospitalized – and he or she knew one thing was happening at CBS, she would name with counsel, encouragement, and would say ‘you are able to do this.’ I referred to as Maria a ‘warrior,’ she was. Maria was a present we cherished.”
Mercader was director of expertise technique, working to extend range within the division.
