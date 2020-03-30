Maria Mercader Dies: CBS News Staffer Had Coronavirus, Was 54

Maria Mercader, a veteran CBS News staffer, died at age 54 Sunday from coronavirus problems after being on medical depart since February.Mercader battled most cancers and different sicknesses for twenty years, and stated that the therapies left her susceptible to the virus.

“Much more than her abilities as a journalist, we’ll miss her indomitable spirit,” stated a press release from Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior govt producer. “Maria was a part of all of our lives. Even when she was hospitalized – and he or she knew one thing was happening at CBS, she would name with counsel, encouragement, and would say ‘you are able to do this.’ I referred to as Maria a ‘warrior,’ she was. Maria was a present we cherished.”

Mercader was director of expertise technique, working to extend range within the division.