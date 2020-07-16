María Fernanda Yepes is a ‘double-sided’

Despite the fact that a crime seems to eliminate her character from the first episode of Dark Desire, actress María Fernanda Yepes said that her role in the plot is much more important.

The actress plays Brenda, the protagonist’s best friend, Alma, and detonates the story when he invites her to indulge in a passionate night with a stranger.

“It has many secrets and a hidden life that we are going to discover. At first it looks like a person, but in the end we see who she was, ”the actress explained in an interview.

The challenge of creating the character was greater because directors Kenya Márquez and Pitipol Ybarra gave the actors little information.

Maria Fernanda Yepes (Reform)

“It was complex as an actress to create the emotional world because they wanted to surprise even us with the turns they were taking,” said the protagonist of María Magdalena.

Yepes said that his character will appear in multiple flashbacks throughout the plot.

“She is a very happy woman, who takes life lightly, but then we realize that she has many emotional issues, she has bitterness and loneliness that were not visible to the naked eye,” he said.

Unlike other roles, Yepes noted that it was very difficult for him to empathize with this one.

During filming the actress had a sprained right ankle, so she had to wear an orthopedic boot.