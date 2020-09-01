Margot Robbie signs up for a new version of Pirates of the Caribbean: report

Warner Bros. Pictures



The scriptwriter of Birds of prey, Christina Hodson, already told us a few months ago that he had developed a beautiful friendship and professional relationship with actress Margot Robbie.

Now both would collaborate again on a new version of the successful Disney pirate franchise Pirates of the caribbean, according to an article published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Hodson would be in charge of writing the script for this new version of Pirates of the caribbean and Robbie would be its protagonist. According to THR, the film would not be intended as a spin-off of the titles starring Johnny Depp, but as a completely original story with new characters.

This project would be independent and different from reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean that it would have the creator of Chernobyl Craig Mazin.

Of course we can imagine Robbie playing some character at the height of the mythical Jack Sparrow that Depp immortalized. And the idea of ​​a Pirates of the caribbean with female protagonists it sounds attractive.

Hodson and Robbie are also collaborating on an action movie script program for women: the Lucky Exports Pitch Program. An initiative with which they hope that there will be a greater number of women in the position of being able to write big-budget action films.