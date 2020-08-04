Marathon of science fiction series to combat quarantine

Now that to avoid getting the coronavirus We should stay at home, maybe it is a good time to see the series that you have not had time to see in recent times. If you are open to receiving suggestions, one option is to enter the world of science fiction.

Of course, talking about science fiction is getting into a subject so big and complex that it requires years of reading, movies, a lot of patience and dedication, and that is not the goal now. The goal is to have the best time possible in this crisis, so I am going to present you with a very short list of science fiction series for the uninitiated that you may well enjoy during the forced confinement we are facing.

The first point that I must make, however, is that these recommendations are not for an accomplished fan of the genre – I do not intend to teach anyone, especially if I am not an expert – but for people who like me, who enjoy these stories , but does not have specialized knowledge about it. Of course, I don’t mention the new classics of the genre like Black Mirror The Stranger Things, ni Dark —Series that, incidentally, if you have not seen, you must see already, even before those recommended here.

In this not-so-popular marathon series proposal for beginners, you’ll first see an overview of what science fiction is with a six-part documentary presented by director James Cameron (Terminator). If you want to fully enter the action we will continue with two recommendations with trips to outer space, to see how they manage by inventing a reality that, with the emergence of companies like SpaceX The Virgin Galactic It doesn’t seem that far away anymore. We will close the recommendations with a series based on the work of Philip K. Dick, a science fiction icon.

Remember that the objective with these options is that, when you are invited to a party that you do not want to go to, you can argue a trip: of course, whoever invites you does not know what it will be to the future or to outer space, climbed on your television.

Speed Media/ Icon Sportswire



This miniseries directed by James Cameron (Avatar) is, in reality, a vision of science fiction cinema through the words of the same directors who have made many of the most famous films. Cameron is conducting short interviews with people like Steven Spielberg (Close encounters of the third kind), Ridley Scott (Alien), Christopher Nolan (Inception) it is included, Guillermo del Toro (The Pan’s Labyrinth), among other filmmakers and actors.

It divides science fiction cinema into six major themes and each is an episode: alien life, space exploration, monsters, dark futures, smart machines, and time travel. In this way and the participation of so many protagonists of this vast genre, it offers a very good panorama for someone who wants to get started on the subject.

Because it’s worth it: If you’re not a fan of red-blooded science fiction, this review of the genre works well as an introduction. In addition, it has the participation of many teachers of the genre – perhaps what is missing is more time to listen to more opinions from the interviewees.

Where to see: It is an AMC production and you can still see it on the channel, sporadically, in the United States. It is also on Amazon Prime Video — free in service for Latin America and with cost in the United States.

How long does it last: 6 chapters — that is, nearly four and a half hours.

Netflix



Its about reboot from the classic television series in which the Robinson family embarks on a journey that may not come to fruition. If you remember, in the original series the protagonists were perennially lost, and Lost in Space (2018) tells us the story of how they got lost and how this family ended up with two more people and a nosy robot.

Unlike the original series, which had this finish camp and elements of comedy, the new version of Netflix reimagines the original story, modernizes it and gives it a much more dramatic touch. This new version takes certain liberties with the three characters that do not belong to the Robinson family: the robot, which in this case is a kind of intelligent, but alien, artificial life, Dr. Smith, who is now a doctor, although she maintains that halo of mystery and you never know what his intentions are – and co-pilot Don West – who is no longer a pilot nor was he an original member of the Jupiter 2 crew

The cast of incluye a Toby Stephens (Black Sails), como John Robinson; Molly Parker (House of Cards), in the role of Maureen Robinson; Ignacio Serricchio (born in Argentina, but raised in Mexico), as Don West; Taylor Russell, as Judy Robinson; Mina Sundwall in the role of Penny Robinson; Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson, and Parker Posey (Louis) as the Dra. Smith.

Because it’s worth it: It departs from the original version – but still maintains the nostalgia for the story – creating a series with a lot of suspense. Good special effects and a solid story.

How long does it last: 20 chapters —that is, almost 20 hours between the first and the second season .

Here it is not about going to settle a colony to a distant place in space, but about going to meet some aliens who already have their ships parked on Earth, although they have not established communication. The goal of the mission led by astronaut Niko Breckenridge (Katee Sackhoff) and her crew is to go to where the ships on Earth are supposed to have originated and find out what they want.

The tension starts from the beginning since the crew is not very happy with the appointment of their leader and they do not trust it. The vicissitudes only increase as the plot progresses and the story works as a drama where there is a power and leadership struggle in a small group that is confined to a spaceship, while on Earth they are making advances in communication with the ships aliens, but they are not hopeful.

The series received a lot of criticism because throughout the story there are holes, especially in terms of the scientific logic that it raises since the characters are not too solid in their foundations. In the end, if one makes concessions in plausibility, it ends up being an entertaining series.

Because it’s worth it: Most striking is the actress Katee Sackhoff in the title role. Sackhoff is a veteran of science fiction stories as she participated in Battlestar Galactica and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (voice in English). In addition, it makes references to many other science fiction stories, from classics like Alien (1979) until more recent tapes like Passengers (2016) o Life (2017).

How long does it last: 10 chapters — that is, more than 9 hours.

Parrish Lewis



If there is anyone who can be considered a science fiction icon, it is undoubtedly the American writer Philip K. Dick, whose novels and stories have been the basis for more than 20 series and films, from Blade Runner (1982) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017) until Total Recall (1990) o Minority Report (2002), without counting other tapes that undoubtedly drink from this prolific writer.

(2017) is an anthology series —that is, each chapter is independent of the rest— in which each episode is based on a work by Dick. With the many books published by this writer who died in 1982, the series develops interesting episodes that also give variety to the entire season. To try a little of everything, within science fiction.

In addition to the good bill of the series, the cast stands out (which of course changes each episode) with names ranging from Anna Paquin (X-Men), Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air), Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski) y Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) —Who is also a producer—, among other important names.

Because it’s worth it: Inevitably, due to the characteristic of being independent episodes, all with futuristic worldviews, reminds Black Mirror —If they haven’t seen that series, you should include it in this festive marathon because it is a must-see. Furthermore, Philip K. Dick is a guarantee since, arguably, it has permeated most of the developed universes in science fiction.

Where to see: Amazon Prime Video

How long does it last: 10 chapters — that is, more than 9 hours.

The series that gave the most to talk about in 2019 [fotos] To see photos