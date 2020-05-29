MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2020 For Stipendiary Trainee Vacancies at npcil.nic.in:

The Madras Atomic Power Station, Tamil Nadu is declaring its latest MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2020 for various Stipendiary Trainee Vacancies. The official notification is available at the official MAPS portal npcil.nic.in. Around 41 jobs are available here, for which interested candidates are invited to apply.

MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Madras Atomic Power Station, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited Name of the Region Mumbai Posts Name Electronics Mechanic

Plant Operator

Electrician

Fitter No. of Vacancies 41 Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category Central Govt Jobs Examination date Update soon Work Location Kalpakkam (Tamil Nadu) Pay Scale For Stipendiary Trainees / Technician B = Rs.21,700/ Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website npcil.nic.in.

MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment Recruitment Notification 2020:

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited along with the Tamil Nadu Government is offering this recruitment notification. For making a career into MAPS Tamil Nadu, interested candidates may apply for their related posts.

We are offering essential criteria for Age, Education, Fees, Procedure for Application, Selection Procedures as well as Important Dates details below. Read all these details and then apply through the official MAPS portal npcil.nic.in.

For more details, go to the official site npcil.nic.in and download the official notification.

MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2020 Details:

MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Plant Operator 14 Electrician 06 Electronics Mechanic 07 Fitter 14 Total No. of Vacancies 41 Posts

MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates who are going to apply for MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2020, their age should be between 18 to 24 years. Those who belong to various reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per current government rules.

For several category wise age relaxation, below details are available:

For SC/ ST Candidates: 05 Years Age Relaxation Allowed

For OBC Candidates: 03 Years Age Relaxation Allowed

For Ex-Servicemen: As per current government rules.

Required Educational Qualification:

For Plant Operator Posts:

Candidates with HSC i.e. 10 + 2 with Science Subjects from a recognized institute/ board. Along with that, 50% minimum marks in Mathematics and Science subjects are essential. Also candidates’ should have English as one of their subjects in SSC.

Candidates with HSC i.e. 10 + 2 with Science Subjects from a recognized institute/ board. Along with that, 50% minimum marks in Mathematics and Science subjects are essential. Also candidates’ should have English as one of their subjects in SSC. For Electrician, Electronics Mechanic/ Fitter Posts:

Candidates with SSC with 50% minimum marks from a recognized institute as well as Science and Mathematics marks should be minimum 50%. Also, candidates should have an ITI course certificate in Electrician/ Instrument Mechanic/ Electronic Mechanic/ Fitter, etc. trade. Those who have its relevant trade certificate from a recognized institute will also consider as eligible. Candidates should also have experience in related fields of a minimum of two years.

Candidates with SSC with 50% minimum marks from a recognized institute as well as Science and Mathematics marks should be minimum 50%. Also, candidates should have an ITI course certificate in Electrician/ Instrument Mechanic/ Electronic Mechanic/ Fitter, etc. trade. Those who have its relevant trade certificate from a recognized institute will also consider as eligible. Candidates should also have experience in related fields of a minimum of two years. For more details regarding experience or education, refer to the official notification npcil.nic.in and get details.

Selection Procedures:

The MAPS officials shall conduct various selection procedures to determine the most eligible candidates. There will be Written Test, Skill Test, Trade Test, Personal Interview and Document Verification, etc. systems.

The Written Test is the primary test/ standard test. Hence all the applicants need to appear in it. Important details regarding the trial such as Test Pattern, Syllabus, Exam Venue, Marking System, etc. shall release through the official portal npcil.nic.in.

Also, the admit card shall release through the same site which candidates can download later on. At last, Merit List will release, and then finally selected candidates will receive their Job Allotment Letters.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their salary as per current MAPS rules and as per the government pay band for different posts. Payscale for Stipendiary Trainees / Technician B is Rs.21,700/- and for other posts wise pay scale visit official website.

Important Dates:

MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment Important Dates MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment Starting Date – MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment Last date – MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment Exam Date Will Update soon MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment Result Date Will Update soon

Address:

NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

16th Floor, Centre – I,

World Trade Centre,

Cuffe Parade, Colaba,

Mumbai – 400 005,

India.

Steps To Apply for MAPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2020:

Go to the NPCIL official portal, i.e., npcil.nic.in On the Home Page search for “Careers and HR Management” link. Click on that link. Go to the “Opportunities” link. There are various latest notifications available. Search for this official notification. Read all the instructions first. Then go to Apply Online link. Enter all the details and choose your desired post. Complete all mentioned application procedures. At last, apply and get the print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.npcil.nic.in