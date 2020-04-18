Baaghi 3 Movie Download Leaked By Tamilrockers:

Baaghi 3, a sequent, has gone all over the Bollywood box office right now but is still missing the stardom what it deserves as the movie got leaked on the internet for free. The report of Madam360.com says that the movie is available on Tamilrockers for free to download. Baaghi3 being a sequel of two fantastic action films, created a lot of hype over the public.

Even odds were in favor of the production house as the weekend has no such massive releases, which makes up for the competition for the Baaghi franchise. Still, the makers of Baaghi cannot be able to remove the pirated print of the movie. Tamilrockers uploaded the leaked version of the movie within hours of the release.

Baaghi 3 Movie Download

Despite being such cyber control over the internet aura, the film somehow got leaked and that too in an HD quality. The piracy websites have fabricated a massive loss for filmmakers as people often prefer to view the movie online without investing any money, which is, by the way, illegal.

Cast Of Baaghi 3:

The movie includes Tiger Shroff in the lead consistently for the third time. Ahmed Khan directed it, and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios produced it. The cast of the film is Tiger Shroff as Ranveer “Ronnie” Chaturvedi, Riteish Deshmukh as Vikram Chaturvedi, Shraddha Kapoor as Siya, Ankita Lokhande as Ruchi. The movie got the charm through the supporting roles too. the supporting roles are listed below:

Jameel Khoury as Abu Jalal Gaza

the chief of ISIS, Jaideep Ahlawat as IPL

Vijay Varma as Akhtar Lahori

Jackie Shroff as Inspector Charan Chaturvedi

Ashutosh Rana as Raj Nandan

Satish Kaushik as BMC

Virendra Saxena as Tripathi

Ivan Kostadinov as Zaidi

Manav Gohil as Asif

Shriswara Dubey as Hafeez

Amit Sharma as Bajwa

Danish Bhatt as Bilal

Disha Patani Special appearance in song “Do You Love Me

Farhad Samji writes the movie. The screenplay, which gives the whole narrative of the story and provides bends to the prose, is provided by Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra, Madhur Sharma. Sajid Nadiadwala gives the story.

Story Plot Of Baaghi 3 Movie:

Tiger Shroff acting as Ronnie for the past two parts of Baaghi is named Ronnie, who owns a robust attitude and is very protective towards his brother, Vikram. Vikram is a character done by Ritesh Deshmukh, who followed the family tradition of being a staunch cop. Vikram, because of his brilliant intelligence, was promoted to a senior level and given an enormous project to handle the national security tactfully. The brotherly bond between Ronnie and Vikram is immensely beautiful as Ronnie always helps his brother whenever Vikram pleads in danger.

Vikram went to Syria because of his work and got kidnapped by a popular terrorist group, ISIS. As the terrorists hijacked Ronnie’s brother, he sensed something is very wrong as Ronnie’s eyes were tapping the video call. Here comes the inception of action as Ronnie prepares himself to save his brother. Ronnie lashes out with all his plans to tackle the Syrian terrorist groups to save his brother. This thing was not taken lightly by the ISIS group as well.

They send an army of lethal terrorists to capture Ronnie and his girlfriend. There’s a famous dialogue in this movie, “Mujhpe aati toh main chhod deta hoon mere bhai pe aati toh main fod deta hoon.” which became people’s attraction. The film then rests on a furious question, whether Ronnie will save his brother or gets kidnapped? To know that, please watch the movie in theatres

About Tamilrockers:

Apparently, the movie was the only one to get released in the week and hence should be expected to earn more than others. But even after this situation, producers might suffer a loss as the HD print of Baaghi 3 got leaked on Tamilrockers and Movierulz, which are considered the leading torrent websites. The violation of such law is crucial to understand as it is considered very unethical and has a lot of rules for the protection of such copyright content. The Copyright Act 1957 provides safety to the officially published copyright content. Law named Stop Online Piracy Act (STOP) provides security against such internet parasites and prevents access to websites which hosts the pirated content. It is necessary to understand that surfacing illegally; the newly released movies will lead organizations such as Tamilrockers to imprisonment.

Disclaimer:

As being law-abiding citizens, it is necessary to know that spreading and revolving such pirated versions of newly released movies is against the law and hence can get caught under judicial custody. It is preferred not to watch movies that are without authorization as even watching it is illegal, and strict punitive methods are applied to the viewers if they broke the law. Despite such cyber control, Tamilrockers are continually uploading the leaked videos and movies just because of the viewers. Hence it is necessary to stop such illegal activities for the sake of the film industry’s art and finance administration.