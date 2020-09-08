‘Mantis man’ drawing captures ancient fascination with insects

Mohammad Naserifard



“Mantis man” may sound like a pirate version of Marvel’s superhero, but it’s actually the nickname given to an unusual petroglyph discovered in central Iran.

Prehistoric rock art depicts a six-legged figure that appears to be inspired by the insect known as the praying mantis. Archaeologists and entomologists teamed up to analyze the petroglyph. Their study, which was published in the Journal of Orthoptera Research, suggests that the figure may be a combination of a praying mantis and a man.

Size is 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) long. The resemblance to the famous predatory insect is obvious. It has a triangular head and folded forearms. What caught the attention of the researchers are the circular shapes on the rest of the arms.

“The closest parallel to this in archeology is the ‘Squatter Man’, a petroglyph figure found throughout the world that represents a person flanked by circles,” said the publisher of the PenSoft publication in a statement. These humanoid images have been seen in ancient rock art from Spain to the southwestern United States.

Scientists estimate that the Iranian piece could be between 4,000 and 40,000 years old. Based on the representation of the insect’s anatomy, entomologists believe that the mantis probably belonged to a local species called the Empusa, also known as a cone-headed mantis.

The authors of the article acknowledge that “it is difficult to interpret prehistoric petroglyphs.” We may never know for sure whether the original artist intended to combine a mantis and a person, but researchers suggest that the figure could be linked to ancient religious or mystical beliefs.

“The petroglyph shows that praying mantises have been amazing and inspiring to humans since prehistoric times,” the publication said.