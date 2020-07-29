Manny Manuel is admitted after suffering a relapse due to alcoholism

Puerto Rican singer Manny Manuel is admitted to a clinic in Puerto Rico after suffering a relapse with his alcohol problem.

In a statement, Luisín Martí, Manny Manuel’s manager, said Monday that he is “receiving treatment” in a hospital center of which he did not give the name.

“Manny traveled to Puerto Rico in recent days for personal matters and suffered a relapse with his alcohol problem. Right now it is being cared for by a panel of medical experts, who have our full confidence. It is in the best hands. We cannot offer more details in order to protect his privacy as a patient, “he stressed.

Lastly, he indicates that he trusts “that he will recover and that he will be back with us very soon. We appreciate the displays of affection, respect and the prayers of all ”.

Manuel was forced on February 24 of last year to get off the stage where he performed during the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria carnival due to the state he was in.

The singer attributed his “disagreement” to having taken some anti-anxiety drugs before taking the stage because he had received “difficult family news from Puerto Rico.”

After the event, the so-called “King of Hearts” remained for a time in Spain reflecting and analyzing some changes in his life.