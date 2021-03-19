Mangalavara Rajaadina Full HD Movies Download.

Let’s see the cast and characters of the film Mangalavara Rajaadina. The cast and characters of Mangalavara Rajaadina include Chandan Achar as Kumara, Lasya Nagaraj as Seetal, Gopalkrishnan Deshpande as Madeva, Rajinikanth as Abhi, and Jahangir as Martin Luther.

So, this is the main cast of the film Mangalavara Rajaadina. Now, let’s see the story of the film Mangalavara Rajaadina.

In the film Mangalavara Rajaadina, Chandan Achar as Kumara is a barber and he works with his father salon. He belonged to a lower-middle-class family. Kumara has only one dream or wish. He wants to style the hair of popular actor Kicha Sudeep.

He has only one wish in his life. To fulfill his dream, Abhi and Kumara’s friends meets with Martin Luther. He was the close associate of Kicha Sudeep. He promised Kumara that he would surely complete his dream.

In the film Mangalavara Rajaadina, we will see the story of Kumara’s life. It includes the situation of his family and his story of friendship with Seetal and Abhi.

His father was not good in health, and most of the time, he was ill, and that time, the actor Kicha Sudeep helps Kumara to save his father’s life. This is how the story ends.

There are also three songs in the film Mangalavara Rajaadina titled Mangalavara Rajaadina, Koole, and Neene Guru. Prajoth D’sa composes the title song of the film Mangalavara Rajaadina. It was recorded and released in 2020.

Rithvik Muralidhar gave the background score. Let’s watch the wonderful trailer of the film Mangalavara Rajaadina.

The film Mangalavara Rajaadina is an Indian romantic comedy film. It was directed and written by Yuvin. Team Trivarga produced it.

Uday Leela did the cinematography, and Madhu Thumbakere completed the editing of the film Mangalavara Rajaadina. Studio 18 distributed it. The running time of the film Mangalavara Rajaadina is 110 minutes.

Mangalavara Rajaadina was released on 5th February 2021 in Indian. The film has received good reviews from the audience. On IMDb, the film Mangalavara Rajaadina rated 7.9 out of 10.

