Mane Number 13 Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website SDMoviespoint.

In the film Mane Number 13, there are five IT professionals. They have to shift to the new house due to some circumstances. In the new house, they experience some terrific incidents. It happens at night.

All five got shocked, and they eagerly want to find the exact reason for those incidents. They do not know that what is happening around them. They have so many questions in their mind that the place is haunted or someone trying to terrify them.

Watch the complete film Mane Number 13 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. To watch on that, you will need to buy a subscription if you do not have one. It is the basic requirement to watch the movie or web series, or any other content on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The cast and characters of the Kannada film Mane Number 13 include Ramana as Nishok, Sanjeev as Aswanth, Praveen Prem as Karthick, Varsha Bollamma as Nancy, Aishwarya Gowda as Preethi, Chethan Gandarva as Ram, and Sathvika Appaiah as Akalya.

The Kannada Film Mane Number 13 is an Indian horror and thriller film. It was directed and written by Vivy Kathiresan. Krishna Chaitanya produced it.

A M SHA composed the music in the film Mane Number 13. Sandeep Sadashiv did the cinematography, and Castro edited the film Mane Number 13.

The complete film Mane Number 13 was made under Sri Swarnalatha Productions. Amazon Prime Video distributed it. It was released on 26th November 2020 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The length of the Kannada film Mane Number 13 is 106 minutes. The film Mane Number 13 is available in two languages which are Kannada and Tamil.

In the lead role, there were five stars featured; Ramana, Sanjeev, Praveen Prem, Varsha Bollamma, and Aishwarya Gowda.

You can watch or download the film on the illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint, but it is not a legal option. SDMoviespoint contains a pirated version of this film, Mane Number 13. So, you should only watch the original content on a legal platform like Amazon Prime Video.

The meaning of the film title Mane Number 13 is House No. 13. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Mane Number 13.

