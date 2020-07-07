Mandy Moore, ex-wife of Ryan Adams, questions his public apology for mistreating women

Mandy Moore, Ryan Adams’ ex-wife, says the singer should have privately apologized to her and to the women he admits he mistreated before making a public letter.

“I find it curious that someone apologizes publicly, but does not do it in private.

“Speaking for myself, I haven’t heard from him. I’m not necessarily looking for an apology, but I find it funny that someone does an interview about it without amending it privately, ”the This is Us star said in an interview for the Today show.

Adams recently published a letter apologizing to all the women he had mistreated throughout his life.

The couple divorced after six years of marriage. (Left: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Right: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

There are no words to express how bad I feel for the ways I have mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that easy. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life, “wrote the artist in a letter published in Daily Mail.

In addition, the artist assured that the last year was spent in therapy, away from alcohol.

The singer-songwriter was charged in 2019 with sexual and emotional misconduct towards women, including a minor songwriter.

Moore, 36, said the former Whiskeytown rocker, 45, was psychologically abusive and wielded control during his seven-year marriage between 2009 and 2016.

“In my effort to be a better man, I have struggled to be sober, but this time I am doing it with professional help. Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I’m learning, go hand in hand, ”Ryan wrote.