Man records himself swimming in an aquarium and police use video to identify him

The images of a half-naked man, swimming in an Australian aquarium, became evidence of the crime and the subject will finally have to face the law.

The 30-year-old man allegedly entered a zoo in Sydney, ignoring warning signs, around 3 p.m. on Monday, July 27. He is accused of diving into the aquarium water and swimming while his friends recorded him.

According to 9 News, the Nine Network news service in Australia, the images showing a man swimming in his underwear were uploaded to social networks and later used in the police investigation.

“The man received a notice to attend a court for behaving in an offensive manner, entering closed off-farm land, interfering with business and opening, entering or damaging an animal enclosure,” the Australian news channel said.

In the video, which you can see below, the subject is seen swimming near the fish and those who record him are heard laughing out loud.

Apparently, the crime images were recorded by the unknown’s friends. According to 9 News, the alleged offender must appear in court on September 17 in the city of Blacktown.

The event is very similar to another illegal entry to an aquarium, which took place in the United States, at the end of June. A man entered the Bass Pro store, which specializes in hunting and fishing, in the Louisiana Boardwalk shopping center, located in the city of Bossier City.

Customers recorded the individual entering the huge aquarium, full of fish. After doing a few strokes, he ran out of the store.

WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON HERE: A guy went for a swim in the Bass Pro Shop fish tank. He left behind his Coronavirus mask and his hat. This happened at the Louisiana Boardwalk located in Bossier City.#newsatitsbest pic.twitter.com/FA6bORB4oA — Reporter Timmy Lane (@ReporterTimmy) June 26, 2020

According TMZ, some employees came after him, but did not reach him. The store has reported the events, hoping that the intruder would bear the costs of emptying the tank and disinfecting it.