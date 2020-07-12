Man is sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom

Angela Lang / CNET



The coronavirus pandemic you’re leaving situations that look like something out of a science fiction movie.

The Singapore High Court has sentenced a person to death using the Zoom video call application to make the sentence known to him. The convicted man is a Malaysian man named Punithan Genasan, who was found by the court to act as an accomplice in a drug trafficking case, local daily Straits Times reported on May 16.

Singapore is in confinement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a second wave of infections, which is why the court used this method to hand down the sentence, a spokesman for the Singapore Supreme Court told Reuters. “For the safety of all involved in the process, the hearing against Punithan Genasan was held by videoconference,” the spokesperson said, citing the restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus. “This is the first criminal case with a death sentence conducted by remote hearing in Singapore,” he added. Reuters says Genasan’s lawyer did not oppose the sentence by video conference.

It is not the first time that capital punishment has been imposed by using this video call application during the pandemic. In early May, a death sentence was issued in Nigeria by the same application to a person convicted of murder.

