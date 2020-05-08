NEWS

MAMAMOO's Solar shows her bare face in new vlog

May 8, 2020
Cheena Khanna
MAMAMOO Solar revealed her bare face in her new vlog. 

The favored idol took off all her make-up in a vlog posted on Might 7. The title reads: “Do not be shocked!!!! Actual-time bare face reveal LOL”. Within the video, Solar states that she has to put on lots of heavy make-up whereas selling her new solo album and confirmed viewers her cleaning routine. 

Followers have been shocked by Solar’s pure magnificence, saying: 


“You would be a make-up mannequin.”
“How is your bare face so fairly?”
“I like how Solar is open and prepared to indicate her home facet to the viewers. Just like the life like facet of her as an alternative of merely simply presenting herself as an idol on stage.”

In the meantime, Solar has been selling her debut album ‘SPIT IT OUT’ since March 23rd. Try her vlog above!

