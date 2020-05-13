NEWS

MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa displays her natural beauty in eye-catching update

May 13, 2020
Cheena Khanna
MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa is the image of natural beauty in her newest Instagram update.

The favored idol posted a sequence of elegant selfies the place she poses in entrance of the digital camera in a easy tank prime and denims. 

Hwa Sa is unquestionably bringing the toilet selfie to a different stage. Though she’s retaining her make-up and styling mild, Hwa Sa would not fail to stun with her natural and distinctive beauty. Followers complimented the idol and teased her for her homebody habits, saying:

“Half of Hwa Sa’s footage on her Instagram are at house.”

“I reside for Hwa Sa’s updates.”

“I identical to her so much.”

What do you consider Hwa Sa’s newest footage? 

Cheena Khanna

