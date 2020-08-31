Maluma wins the MTV VMA for best Latin music video for ‘Qué pena’

The Colombian Maluma won this Sunday the MTV Video Music Award (VMA) for best video clip in the category “Latino” for his “What a shame”, in a particular gala held in various outdoor venues in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you to all the fans for your love and affection that you give me every day,” said Maluma in his acceptance speech, dressed in yellow and on a set surrounded by cars, from where his followers had just heard his “Hawaii” .

“It is incredible that from Medellín, Colombia, J Balvin and I have left, who made this song,” added the singer, recalling the collaboration of his compatriot in the piece.

Maluma thus mentioned J Balvin, one of the great absences of the night, since the “prince of reggaeton” had planned to attend the gala and perform in it, but canceled his attendance a week before the big night.

On August 14, J Balvin announced that he was recovering from the coronavirus, and asked his followers to take the disease seriously.

Maluma’s song faced “China” by Anuel AA and in which Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G and J Balvin collaborated; “Yo Perreo Sola”, by Bad Bunny; “Amarillo”, by J Balvin; “Mamacita” by the Black Eyed Peas, in which Ozuna and J Rey Soul collaborated; and “Tusa” by Karol G with the collaboration of Nicki Minaj.

Maluma has been made in this way with the only award for which he was nominated in this edition of the MTV VMA.

In the Colombian’s performance at the gala, in which he sang his latest single, “Hawaii”, from an outdoor stage in Brooklyn, it was striking that the small audience present was watching from the cars, as if from a drive-in movie tried, and that the dancers behind him wore masks.