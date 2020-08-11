Maluma and CNCO will perform at the MTV Awards

Colombian singer Maluma and Latin boy band CNCO will perform this month at the MTV Music Video Awards ceremony.

MTV announced Tuesday that Grammy winners The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch will also perform at the Aug. 30 event, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The show will now be held outdoors from various locations in New York in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The participation of artists including BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin, and Keke Palmer as host of the ceremony was previously announced. This year the VMAs, as these awards are also known by their acronym in English, incorporated two new categories that reflect the times we live in: best music video from home and best performance in quarantine.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande top the list of nominees with nine mentions each. Together they compete for the highest honor, video of the year, for their collaboration “Rain on Me”, which came to top the popularity charts.

The Weeknd and Billie Eilish follow with six nominations each, including video of the year for “Blinding Lights” and “everything i wanted,” respectively. Also measured for this award are Taylor Swift with “The Man”, Future and Drake with “Life Is Good” and Eminem with “Godzilla”, which includes the late rapper Juice WRLD.

Ricch is up for three awards, including song of the year for his No. 1 hit “The Box.” CNCO has two nominations, for best performance in quarantine and best choreography, and Maluma one, in the category of best Latino.