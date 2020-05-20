Malang Download Movie Now Streaming On Netflix

MALANG MOVIE NOW STREAMING ON NETFLIX

Malang has performed quite well at the box office. While most of the audience had watched the movie in theatres but few of them are waiting for the official release of the movie on the digital platform. Well, their wait is now over because the Malang movie is now available to download on Netflix for free.

Malang Movie Watch and Download on Netflix

The online streaming platform Netflix has purchased the rights of Malang. The movie is now streaming on Netflix. It premiered first on 15th May 2020. The one who has a subscription to Netflix may easily watch and download the film from Netflix. However, they offer a one-month free trial option.

Malang Cast

The main cast of Malang includes Aditya Roy Kapur as Advait Thakur, Disha Patani as Sara Nambiar, Anil Kapoor as Inspector Anjaney Agashe, Kunal Khemu as Michael Rodrigues, Elli AvrRam as Jessabelle aka Jessie, Keith Sequeira as Nitin Salgaonkar, Amruta Khanvikar as Teresa Rodrigues, Vatsal Sheth as Victor Himanshu Tandon, and Shaad Randhawa as Advait’s friend.

Malang Storyline

We can purely say that Malang is the movie in which we find mixed action, romance, thrill, and some suspense also.

The movie starts with a person fighting with his fellow mate in jail over the bracelet that once belonged to his beloved. This fighting scene continues for an extra amount of time which makes the scene boring. Well, the looks of Aditya in this scene was fantastic.

After several minutes, Advait (Aditya Roy Kapur) calls Inspector Anjaney Agashe (Anil Kapoor). He says something that is true for an audience to be bound in theatre, “Ye Raat bohot lambi hone wali hai.”

The plot of the movie gives us nothing new, rather it always fights to establish a good storyline. In fact, some scenes looked overestimated.

If we break the story in parts then we see that in Goa Advait meets Sara (Disha Patani). They fell in love with each other. Sara is the type of woman who wants to live her life freely and to the fullest. On the other hand, Advait finds happiness in capturing the moments in his camera. Even she tells Advait that they will live for their own.

However, the twist in the story comes when Advait finds himself behind the bars and searching the people who are responsible for his condition.

If we see, the initial part of the film is a little slow and it cannot establish a connection with the audience. The audience does not have the reason to know why Advait is behaving like an introvert. The chemistry between both the actors is amazing however they sometimes fail to incomplete the stories several times.

However, some scenes which are shot at Goa are mesmerizing and will force you to pack your bags and go for an adventure.

In the second half, the film tries to connect several spaces that were not explained properly in the first half. It contains drama, thriller-suspense, and somewhat forced action. It also focuses on feminism in the last minutes.

However, the movie has some great dialogues in it. But some of them could be improved also. They could be more well-written that may provide some amount of extra edge to the depth of the story.

Anil Kapoor is a professional actor and in this movie also he has justified his role and always makes us smile whenever he comes on the screen. His art of showing expressions, body language, and dialogue delivery can be one of the reasons why this movie has some good marks.

Aditya Roy Kapur looks handsome and he somewhat justifies his role in the movie. He has shown all the feelings whether pain, love, or anger very cleverly.

Disha Patani is okay, not too bad, nor too good. She does not add anything extra to Malang. She has the same expression throughout the whole movie. Even one of her dialogues where she says, “auraton ki izzat Karni aati nahi aur mard bante hain” is without any expression in a flat tone. However, all credits go to the costume designer who makes her look very stunning in the movie.

Kunal Khemu has done justice to his role as a decent cop. However, there is a small chance that his raised eyebrows may disturb you.

If we have to summarize then Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur tried their best to remove the burden from the film but it fails to bind the viewer with the screen despite being a thriller. In the end, the film tries to make the story thrilling but it’s very late at that time. However, Malang also has some good moments with it but the fans wished that they would be more.

Those who are the fans of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur may surely watch the film on Netflix.