MakerDAO Considering USDC Collateral Support For Enhanced Liquidity

MakerDAO, main participant within the decentralized finance sector, is going through liquidity threat in an unsure market. The MakerDAO neighborhood is contemplating including help for USDC, the cryptocurrency related to Circle, instead collateral to assist bear this threat, in keeping with a neighborhood thread on March 16.

MakerDAO’s Basis Dev Group had a name on the matter at 11 AM ET right this moment, discussing the code for the USDC collateral adaptor — a recording of that decision is obtainable right here.

In keeping with the submit describing potential USDC collateral help, the transfer would enable for locking up USDC, minting DAI and promoting the DAI for USDC to revive DAI’s liquidity and push its peg again towards $1 USD. It might additionally let vault holders shut their Vaults with out consuming the loss on the DAI peg being excessive in opposition to USD.

The writeup additionally outlines a pair perceived negatives. In keeping with the writer, USDC help would cut back DAI’s decentralized “purity” (it will not be backed 100% by decentralized property) and add to its regulatory threat in the US, amongst different issues.

A MakerDAO consultant provided a counterpoint on USDC help diluting the corporate’s decentralization: