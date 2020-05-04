NEWS

MakerDao Brings Bitcoin to the Ethereum Blockchain

May 4, 2020
James Ashley
MakerDao governance, a decentralized neighborhood of MKR token holders that govern the Maker Protocol, has voted to pull Bitcoin onto the Ethereum blockchain by accepting Wrapped Bitcoin as a brand new collateral asset in the Maker Protocol, in accordance to the official announcement on Could 3. For the uninitiated, wBTC is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin.

WBTC marks the fourth collateral asset kind to be added to the MakerDAO DeFi ecosystem. The previous three included ETH, BAT, and USDT. wBTC will now give you the option to open Maker Vaults so as to generate Dai. The report added that: 

“WBTC will assist deliver larger liquidity to the Ethereum and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and to decentralized exchanges (DEXs).”

Pulling Bitcoin to the Ethereum blockchain

Bitcoin holders can commerce their BTC to open a vault and generate Dai by wBTC. 

The method of opening a vault might be performed on Oasis Borrow — a decentralized finance platform. The conversion takes 5 steps to full. First customers join to Coinlist, full KYC, wrap BTC to wBTC, ship wBTC to a suitable pockets, after which create a wBTC vault to generate new DAI, in accordance to the report. 

As Cointelegraph reported in early February, greater than $1 billion U.S. {dollars} value of belongings resides in DeFi protocols. Crypto consultants had been reportedly sceptical about early adoption of Bitcoin inside DeFi protocols, but additionally curious and to see how the future would evolve.

