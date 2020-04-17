NEWS

Major US Banks Go Down Due to Stimulus Payout Demands

April 17, 2020
James Ashley
Some U.S. banks have been unable to deal with the elevated demand generated by the stimulus checks being distributed to 80 million People.

On April 15 the online platforms for US Financial institution, PNC, and Fifth Third Banks went down, apparently unable to deal with the influx of stimulus funds. On April 16 some customers of the online-only Ally Financial institution reported outages, with US Financial institution clients reporting ongoing issues as nicely. 

Banks have proven they’re unable to scale with the elevated demand. Sarcastically, the “lack of scalability” is a typical criticism of Bitcoin (BTC) and different blockchain networks, which have been fortunately chugging alongside within the meantime with none hiccups. 

Banks like friction

Alex Mashinsky, CEO and founding father of Celsius Community (CEL), who is understood for his important stance towards the banking trade, instructed Cointelegraph the difficulty highlighted issues with the legacy infrastructure:

“We stay on this technological age and everyone can scale, however it’s not what’s taking place. However the authorities continues to be printing bodily checks and sending it to individuals by mail.”

Mashinsky believes that the explanation why we’re nonetheless counting on the previous and tried banking system for the huge stimulus distribution is that the banks profit from this friction:

“They may try this [use blockchain technology instead]. So it isn’t a technological difficulty. However, you already know, when there’s friction, the banks make enormous charges. Whenever you remove friction with the blockchain, then the banks would have to cost much less, no more.”

Mashinsky stated that if the federal government wished to use blockchain expertise for this objective, they might have used JPMCoin or Libra.

Though it appears unlikely that in this disaster the U.S. authorities will resort to assistance from blockchain expertise, it’s one thing that the governments all over the world could also be compelled to contemplate within the close to future.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

