Major Polish Insurance Company Taps Blockchain for Its Paperwork

May 4, 2020
James Ashley
Polish insurance coverage firm Link4 has partnered with a regtech agency Coinfirm to streamline doc correspondence and storage with a blockchain-based system.

Referred to as Trudatum, the blockchain-enabled device developed by Coinfirm reportedly permits the agency to switch and retailer digital paperwork and guarantee their immutability. For Link4’s prospects particularly, it implies that their insurance coverage papers may very well be accessed and verified online, thereby lowering the general quantity of paperwork for the corporate.

Link4 considers itself the chief of the direct insurance coverage market in Poland. Launched in 2003, the corporate was allegedly the primary on the native market to promote motor insurance coverage solely by way of cellphone and Web

Blockchain is one other technological step for the corporate commented Agnieszka Wrońska, president of the Link4 Board:

“For a very long time, we have been specializing in fashionable and safe options, and this undoubtedly suits with blockchain, which ensures the everlasting saving of paperwork with out the opportunity of modifying them. It’s a profit for our shoppers who will all the time discover paperwork such because the product card or common insurance coverage circumstances in the identical place, in unchanged type.”

The blockchain-powered answer has reportedly been authorised by the Workplace of Competitors and Client Safety, a neighborhood watchdog. 

Different use circumstances within the insurance coverage business

Different insurance coverage corporations worldwide have been making use of blockchain know-how to varied elements of their operations. 

Earlier this 12 months, Cointelegraph reported that insurance coverage companies in China had been utilizing blockchain to handle coronavirus-related claims amid the outbreak. This was enabled by Xiang Hu Bao, a blockchain-based collective claim-sharing platform that reportedly counts round 104 million customers.

Furthermore, in December 2019, Anthem — the second-largest medical health insurance firm in the USA — introduced plans to make use of blockchain to safe the information of its 40 million members over the following three years.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

