Major Airline AirAsia Launches Blockchain-Driven Cargo Booking System

Teleport, the logistics division of main airline, AirAsia, has launched a blockchain-based cargo reserving system known as Freightchain.

Based on an April 16 announcement, Freightchain is “the world’s first digital air cargo community run on blockchain.” The community — which is launching at this time — permits shippers or freight forwarders to immediately guide and make sure any of AirAsia’s 247 plane to hold cargo.

Freightchain assigns shippers and their freight forwarders to cargo connections to assist them with their provide chain wants, and facilitate bookings in real-time that are processed on-chain. The undertaking’s chief know-how officer, Vishal Batra, defined that the community is supposed to help companies in the course of the pandemic:

“We intentionally launched Freightchain throughout this era of uncertainty inside world provide chains, attributable to the coronavirus pandemic. Agile software program platforms like Freightchain assist to attach uneven provide and demand amidst a quickly evolving surroundings. Belief and transparency are wanted now greater than ever.”

The Freightchain community was already examined when delivery pharmaceutical cargo from Bengaluru, India to Ulan Bator, Mongolia. Because of the unavailability of direct flights from Bengaluru to Ulan Bator, the cargo needed to go through Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Seoul, South Korea.

The reserving was confirmed in real-time with flights from three completely different carriers by means of a blockchain sensible contract. In a standard system, the shipper would want to manually inquire concerning the availability of connecting flights with a number of airways and brokers. This oftens requires loads of time spent on cellphone calls and emails. The brand new system is reportedly way more environment friendly in relation to each the quantity of labor wanted and the velocity of execution:

“Freightchain simplified the reserving course of and confirmed the itinerary 10 occasions quicker for shippers by programmatically discovering the out there routes with connecting flights throughout the shipper’s price range and passing on vital value financial savings to shippers. For the airways, the dynamic on-demand interlining of flights helped enhance in any other case underutilized flights.”

AirAsia didn’t reply Cointelegraph’s inquiry by press time. We are going to replace this story accordingly, ought to a press release from the corporate grow to be out there.

Blockchain use within the delivery business

The supply of a shared ledger just like the one provided by blockchain know-how is — in keeping with many — a much-needed innovation to assist handle the complexity of contemporary logistics. As Cointelegraph not too long ago reported, the World Financial Discussion board identified in a current report that blockchain know-how can assist with the worldwide provide chain chaos.

In the meantime, the adoption of blockchain within the logistics business is continuing at a quickly rising tempo. As an illustration, in mid-March Chinese language e-commerce large, Alibaba, introduced that its import e-commerce platform, Koala, now makes use of a full-link traceability blockchain system.