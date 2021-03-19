Mail Full Movie Download in HD Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website 123Movies.

The film Mail’s cast and characters include Priyadarshi as Hybath, Harshith Malgireddy as Ravi, Mani Aegurla as Subbu, Gouri Priya Roja, Yennengee as Mechanic Shivanna, Vannarn, Srikanth Palle, and Anusha Netha.

The filming of the film Mail was completed in 2020. The Telugu film Mail was written and directed by Uday Gurrala. Priyanka Dutt produced it. Four popular stars performed lead roles in the film Mail; Priyadarshi, Harshith Malgireddy, Mani Aegurla, and Gouri Priya.

Sweekar Agasthi gave the soundtrack in the film Mail, and Kamran gave the background score. Uday Gurrala and Shyam Dupati did the cinematography, and Hari Shankar completed the Telugu film Mail’s editing. The OTT platform Aha distributed it.

The Telugu film Mail was released on 12th January 2021. The running time of the film is 116 minutes. The film Mail includes a song title Tippiri Tippiri Tata which Sweekar Agasthi composed. It was about 4:11 minutes. The film Mail was rated 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Mail was set in 2005. The story takes place in the village of Kambalapally, Telangana. At that time, the era of computers and the internet was new for everyone. Ravi is a degree student, and he is an innocent boy.

Hybath opens a computer center, but Ravi can not go to that center to learn about computers and the internet. So, he requests Hybath to give him some knowledge about operating the computer.

To fulfill the need, Ravi took a loan from Shivanna. Hybath creates an e-mail id for Ravi. Ravi likes a girl named Roja. Roja is her classmate. So, Ravi took a loan to gift an anklet to Roja, and he also gave his e-mail in order to contact her.

One day, Ravi received a fake e-mail. It includes a lottery of Rs. 2 crores. He told this incident to his friend Subbu. Again he received a mail from the same account. It includes a request of Rs. 1 Lakh in order to receive the amount of the lottery. It is the processing amount, the email says.

So, Ravi took a loan from Shivanna based on his father’s land. After sending the amount, Ravi does not get any response related to the lottery amount. After some days, he told the whole incident Hybath, and Hybath says that it is a fake account and the lottery is also fake.

At that time, Ravi and his friend Subbu were shocked. The user can watch the complete movie on the OTT platform Aha. The film Mail is available there. Now, let’s watch the trailer of the Telugu film Mail.

