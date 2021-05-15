Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Web Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap

The popular illegal piracy website Filmywap contains many Indian web series. Recently, the piracy website Filmywap has leaked the popular web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu on its official website.

It is available on the illegal piracy website Filmywap. The illegal piracy website Filmywap includes all the movies and web series from Bollywood, Hollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, etc.

There is a large collection of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, and English movies and web series.

The series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu got huge popularity, and there is also a chance of the renewal of the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu for the second season.

Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Download Web Series Leaked

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is a crime-thriller web series. It is now streaming on Zee5 and ALTBalaji.

The series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu set in the ’80s and ’90s, and it includes the story of the Mumbai underworld.

The story of the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu follows the story of a 17-Year-Old Boy. Later, he becomes the most powerful don of Bombay. He falls into love with a girl named Laila.

He does not know anything about Laila. He does not even know her actual identity. Siddhartha Luther directed the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. It was written by Sarthak Juneja and Suparn Verma.

There are a total of 13 episodes in the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Samar Khan produced the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, and it was edited by Vikas Arora.

The series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu was made under Balaji Telefilms and Juggernaut Productions.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Cast:

We have mentioned the complete cast of the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu below.

Parth Samthaan as Nawab – Hero Patralekha Paul as Laila Arslan Goni as Lala Upen Chauhan as Mushtaq Danish Husain as Dadabhai Chandan Roy Sanyal as Mastaan Arshin Mehta as Manasvi Ankit Gupta as Inspector Sachin Kadam Indraneel Bhattacharya as Bakshi Pankaj Avadhesh Shukla as Baagha Tarun Chaturvedi as Mach Mach Saaquib Ayubi as Yeda Rohan Verma as Saavla Ganesh Yadav

Let’s discuss the release date of the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Release Date:

The web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu was released on 20th April 2021 on the OTT platform ALTBalaji and Zee5.

The series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is available to watch in High-quality print. It requires a subscription to ALTBalaji or Zee5 to watch the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu online.

On IMDb, the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu has received 9.32 out of 10. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Trailer:

The trailer of the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu was released on 6th April 2021 by ALTBalaji. Find the trailer below.

