Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020: Best Portal for Competitive Exam Tests

Mahendra Guru Online Portal is specially launched for the Students. It will help students to attend the Mock Test and Speed Test to their selected Courses. Along with these tests New User can many Services of Mahendra Guru Such as Test Series, Branch Admissions, Live Classes, and Video Classes. All the new users or Students can take the benefits of these services.

Here is the list of Content.

About Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020 The process to register on Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020 Available Paid Services on Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020 Free Services of Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020

We know as a student you want to know more about the Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020, that’s why we have portioned this post into this content list. Next, we will expand every topic one by one and give you relevant and helpful information about each topic.

Now you know basic things about Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020. This portal is specially designed for the student. Mahendra Guru Student Portal is one of the best online portals that give free services to the student. This portal provides teaching services of subjects such as General Knowledge, Reasoning and Logic, Maths, and Current Affairs.

As a student, if you are planning to give State of Central Government Exam then you have to register in Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020. Prepare yourself for such a government exam and give Mock and Fast Test to acknowledge you.

By attending a Mock test, you can check your knowledge about General Knowledge, Reasoning and Logic, Maths, and Current Affairs. This Portal is created for the Practice Purpose, all of these subjects you can practice through the Mock Test and Speed Tests.

One best thing about Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020 is this portal will give you all subject practices free of cost. Choose any subject that you want to study online; it is free on the Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020. While registration on the Mahendra Guru ST Portal you don’t have to pay a single penny.

Another useful service that Mahendra Guru ST Portal provides is you can buy Competitive exam books here. If you want to Buy Government Exam Related Book then “My Shop Mahendra” will provide you such a competitive exam book. For that, you have to pay a print amount of the book.

Next, let's follow the registration process of the Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020.

The process to register on Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020

In this part, you will understand the complete registration process of the

Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020. We have created a step by step guide for those who are new to this Online Portal. Let’s see the procedure of registration.

Step – 1

In the First step, as a new user, you have to visit the Official website of the Mahendra Guru ST Portal. Below we have pasted the URL of Official Website.

Official Website of https://stportal.mahendras.org/

Click on this link and then you will redirect on the Homepage of the Mahendra Guru ST Portal.

Step – 2

On the homepage, you can see the “Register” button. You have click on this button to enter into the registration page.

Next, you have to Enter MIBS Number and OTP on the given Textbox space. After entering these numbers click on the “Next” button.

Step – 3

Now you can see the blank registration form on the website.

Next step you have to fill the all required details. You have to fill details such as Email ID, Password, Password, Mobile Number, City, State, Date of Birth,

When you complete the filling process, you have to check on the checkbox of “I Agree” Option.

Then, Click on the “Next” button.

Step – 4

Here, you have to verify all the entered details. This is the Stage of the verification, check all details, and then click on the Next Button.

Step – 5

Now, you will get the verification link on your Registered Email ID.

Open your registered Email Address and Click on the given Verification Link.

Step – 6

When you clicking on the Verification link it will verify your account, then students can log in via Email ID and Password.

Mahendra Guru Student Portal is yours now; students can Practice Mock Test and Speed Test on this portal.

Available Paid Services on Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020

All tests are free of cost on the Mahendra Guru ST Portal, but some of the services are paid on Mahendra Guru ST Portal, here we have listed such services.

LIC AAO & AE Exam Books

IBPS Clerk Test Series Books

SBI Clerk Prelims & Main Books

Railway & SSC Exams Video Courses

SSC CGL Test Series Books

Free Services of Mahendra Guru ST Portal 2020

Here are the free services of Mahendra Guru ST Portal you can use without paying a Single Penny.