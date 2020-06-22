Mahatma Gandhi University BTech Admission form at www.mgu.ac.in:

The Mahatma Gandhi University has been published the Mahatma Gandhi University BTech Admission Form notification on the official site www.mgu.ac.in. So the students who are interested and eligible for studying in the Mahatma Gandhi University can apply for the Btech course from the online mode. Therefore, the candidates applied for the get admission to the Btech; they fill the application form before the last date of submission.

The Mahatma Gandhi University has located in Kottayam, Kerala. The Mahatma Gandhi University conducts the Common Entrance Test to get the Mahatma Gandhi University admissions in this university. The Mahatma Gandhi University has been providing various undergraduate and postgraduate courses such as Polymer Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science and Engineering, and various other courses. Students can get the admissions in the Mahatma Gandhi University through giving the common entrance test.

The Mahatma Gandhi University has been released the application form for the BTech Courses on the official site. So the students who are interested in studying at the Mahatma Gandhi University they can fill the application form before the last day of the submission. Here some eligibility criteria are given as below.

Name of the Organization : Mahatma Gandhi University

Important Dates:

Last date of submitting the Mahatma Gandhi University admission form: Declared soon

Educational Qualification: The students who take admissions in the Mahatma Gandhi University they must pass their 10th class / 12th class or its comparable from the recognized board or university with minimum 50 % marks.

Admission Process: The admission process based on first clear the common entrance test. The students who not qualified in the written test are not eligible for admission to the Mahatma Gandhi University. The University declared the merit list if the candidates disqualified they can’t get admission to the Mahatma Gandhi University.

Application Fee: The candidates should give the application fee approximately Rs.200/- and Rs.30/- extra bank service charge. The candidates pay the application fee through DD or Bank Challan from the State Bank of India.

Candidates post the Mahatma Gandhi University admission form at the postal address as given below.

Mahatma Gandhi University Postal Address:

Mahatma Gandhi University, Priyadarshini Hills P.O., Kottayam – 686 560, Kerala. Tel – 0481-2731050-65

Official Site: www.mgu.ac.in