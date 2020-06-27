MAHATET Result 2020 Paper 2 Available at www.mahatet.in

By
aarti
-

Latest News (11 August 2020): MAHATET Result 2020 Paper 2 Available at www.mahatet.in:

The Maharashtra state conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination in 2020 . This examination conducted in two sessions, first conducted in a morning session and second conducted in the afternoon session. Now Maharashtra State Council of Education has been declared the Result notification MAHA TET Result 2020 on to the official site. The official site of the Maharashtra State Council of Education is www.mahatet.in. So the candidates who have appeared in this exam, they can check the official website and see their result.

Maharashtra State Council of Education has conducted the examination MAHA TET Exam 2020 for those candidates, who built a career in teaching jobs. So this was the best opportunity for the candidates to give MAHA TET Exam 2020 and clear this exam with best cut off marks and get a teaching government job for the Primary and Upper Primary Level Teachers.

Check MAHA TET Result 2020:

The Maharashtra State Council of Education conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) in 2020. There were more than three lakhs candidates appeared in this examination for getting the government job in Primary Level and Upper Primary Level Teachers. Now Maharashtra State Council of Education has been published the result notification. Before few weeks MAHA TET also published the answer key for the candidates to get a clear idea about their cut off marks.

Now candidates can search the Meri List and Cutoff marks on the official website of the Maharashtra State Council of Education. To Qualified for this examination, candidates should get 60% or more than marks for General Category and the categorized reserved candidates should get 55% or more than marks. These candidates will be eligible to get teaching jobs in government schools. Maharashtra State provides the certificate for this exam; this certificate is valid for up to 7 years.

  • Name of the Organization: Maharashtra State Council of Education
  • Name of the Exam: Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET)

How to check the MAHA TET Results 2020:

The candidates who have performed in the MAHA TET Exam 2020 they can check their cut off marks and Merit List on to the official site. The result will be upload very soon at the site. To check the maha tet result candidates should follow the steps as given below.

  • First candidates visit the official site at maha tet.in.
  • Now find the link related to the result and click on to the link “MAHA TET Results 2020
  • Then enter the necessary details such as Application No., Enroll. No. and Date of Birth and click on the submit button.
  • Then MAHA TET result will be displayed on your screen.
  • Candidates can download it and take a printout it for future references.

Official Site: The official site of Maharashtra State Council of Education is www.mahatet.in.

MahaTET Answer Key 2020 Download Maharashtra TET Answer Key:

The Maharashtra State Education Board has been declared the MahaTET Answer Key 2020 on the official site www.mahatet.in. The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is conducted on the 16 Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is conducted in 2020. Now all candidates can download the Maharashtra TET Answer Key on to the official site. Those applicants who are willing for the teacher post in the private or government schools they can appear in this exam.

Maharashtra TET Answer Key 2020

This examination will be conducted in two phase, Paper 1 for primary teachers and paper 2 for secondary teachers. The timing of both exams will be different. The Answer Key is the primary document for every exam and every candidate. So all applicants can check the site and download the Answer Key on the main portal. MahaTET Answer Key 2020 is available on to the official site.

  • Detail information of the Maharashtra TET Answer Key is shown in below.
  • Name of the Organization: Maharashtra Government will conduct this exam.
  • Behalf of the Examination: Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MahaTET)

Answer Key contains the following data as given below

  1. Name of Candidate
  2. Enrollment No.
  3. Registration No.
  4. Photograph & Signature
  5. Examination Center
  6. Date of Birth
  7. Time of Exam
  8. Other important information regarding exam

maha tet answers key 2020 paper 1

maha tet answers key 2020 paper 2

How to download Maharashtra TET Answer Key 2020?

  • First, all candidates visit the official site www.mahatet.in.
  • After login to the website, candidates can find the Answer Key download link.
  • Then click the link on “MahaTET Answer Key 2020”.
  • Then candidates fill the details like Registration No. & Date of Birth and click on “submit” button.
  • Now, candidates can see the “MahaTET Answer Key 2020” in the pdf format.
  • Candidates download it and use for future references.

Official Site: The official site is www.mahatet.in.

Finally, MAHATET notification has been announced for Download MAHATET Answer key & Application Form 2020 at MAHATET official website www.mahatet.in. Candidates can check out syllabus and exam date for MAHATET 2020 from www.mahatet.In. For more details, you can also get information from the below article.

Maharashtra State Government has recently announced that application for the MAHATET 2020 accepted so aspirants who are waiting for the same, now all they can apply at www.mahatet.in. As we all know that Maharashtra Teacher Edibility Test is the entrance examination for all candidates who are looking for a government job and all of those applicants who are interested in being in the teaching profession. Finally, most awaited examination for job seekers will be conducted, and Maharashtra State Government has announced notification, therefore at www.mahatet.in.

MAHATET Admit card 2020 Syllabus Application Form Exam Date

You might be aware that selection of the candidates based on the performance in entrance examination so prepare well for the test clear it with flying colors then only you will secure your seat. As per the official notification, examination date is 27th December 2020, so you have sufficient time to prepare. Get all required materials and start preparing for the same.

MAHATET 2020 Syllabus:

Candidates who belong from the General category they need to score 60% in test whereas candidates belong from OBC Category they need to score 55% to clear MAHATET 2020.

There will be two papers in this test, and both have equal weight so, you need to perform well in both the papers. In Paper, one subjects will be Child Psychology and Teaching Science with the 30 questions, and all question will be for one mark.

Now as you have selected on that basis, two language subjects will be there and in each, there will be 30 question with 30 marks. After that Mathematics and Complex, Study will be there with 60 question, or you can say 30 in one. Again questions weight will be for one mark.

Maharashtra Tet 2020 Exam Pattern Mahatet

For Paper 1 Mahatet Exam Pattern:

No.Mahatet Subject (all subjects mandatory)PropertyNo question
1Child psychology and teaching science30 Marks30 Marks
2Language – 130 Marks30 Marks
3Language – 230 Marks30 Marks
4Mathematics30 Marks30 Marks
5The multiple study30 Marks30 Marks
Total150 Marks150 Marks

For Paper 1 Mahatet Exam Pattern:

No.Mahatet Subject (all subjects mandatory)PropertyNo question
1Child psychology and teaching science30 Marks30 Marks
2Language – 130 Marks30 Marks
3Language – 230 Marks30 Marks
4A) mathematics and science
or
b) Social Studies (Social Studies)		60 Marks60 Marks
Total150 Marks150 Marks

To apply for MAHATET 2020 Candidates required Educational Qualification as below.

Candidates have scored at least 50% in Higher Secondary, and the same score requires Diploma in Teacher Elementary Education. OR You have scored 45% Higher Secondary from any recognized institute by National Council for Teacher Education. OR Aspirants scored have 50% in Bachelor of Elementary Education from a recognized institution. If you have still doubts regarding Educational Qualification, then you can also go through with official notification.

MAHA TET Answer key 2020 Download

To apply for MAHATET 2020 you need to fill the complete application form and apply through online process. After completing it, you will get registration number or application number that you need to remember for another process, or you can note down also. Important dates for MAHATET 2020 areas below.

In case if you have any query or need more details regarding MAHATET 2020 then read official notification from the web portal.

Official Website: www.mahatet.in

