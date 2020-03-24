Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces A Statewide Curfew Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

With on the very least 315 circumstances of COVID-19 being reported in India, 80 cities all through India will go into lockdown till March 31st. To have the ability to curtail the unfold of the novel coronavirus, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has launched a statewide curfew. This info comes on the heels of the announcement that all workplaces will most likely be closed in Maharashtra till March 31st. All district borders will most likely be sealed in Maharashtra inside the wake of the speedy unfold of novel coronavirus, added Thackeray.

The CM launched, “Yesterday we sealed the state borders and in the mean time we’re sealing district borders. We cannot allow the coronavirus to unfold to the districts which might be unaffected as of now.”

Maharashtra CM launched a statewide curfew from Monday to March 31 as of us had been nonetheless stepping out and by no means heeding the federal authorities advisory. Mumbai is already under Half 144 with coronavirus circumstances rising over 70 in Maharashtra. Gyms, theatres, and swimming swimming pools had been shut down in Mumbai, Pune, and Navi Mumbai earlier this month

The CM earlier appealed to the residents of Maharashtra to stay at residence for his or her very personal safety inside the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, fairly just a few of us had been seen out on streets on Monday whereas a variety of main roads had been filled with autos.

In view of this, Thackeray said, “People should take this battle in the direction of COVID-19 severely. Half 144 of CrPC is invoked so that essential firms proceed to perform whereas the rest of the businesses are suspended till March 31. People mustn’t violate pointers by crowding the streets.”

Proper this second I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People weren’t listening and we’re compelled: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/BkVJ23qOOb — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

