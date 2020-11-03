Maharashtra Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Sanman Yojana 2020 for Ex-Servicemen

On 20 October 2020, the Maharashtra government has launched the scheme named Maharastra Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Yojana 2020. This scheme is specifically launched for the ex-services man who is living in Maharashtra.

This scheme will give many benefits to the ex-services man. Due to the economic crisis in India because of the corona pandemic, the government is making many schemes for the various people of India.

The state government is also making a scheme for the state’s people. If you are an ex-serviceman and you are waiting for the scheme from the government then your wait is over now.

About Maharastra Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Yojana 2020:

The Main Objective Of the Maharastra Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Yojana 2020:

Under this scheme, the Maharashtra government will give financial benefits to the ex-services of Indis. To take advantage of the scheme, the people have to fulfill one condition that is the person, or ex-services man should be a permanent resident of the Maharashtra state.

The government makes this scheme for the benefits of the person. Under this scheme, the government decides to given relaxation in the residential property tax payment. The government has also given the exemption in the residential property tax.

The main aim of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to the ex-serviceman and soldier in the state.

Under this scheme, the government will give the benefits of the residents’ property tax. However, the government has launched this scheme for giving honor to the ex-services man for the service they have given to the nation.

They give services to national security without any personal reason. Soldiers are serving the nation without concern about their life. They save the nation from the enemies. This scheme is one of the honor to them for their services to the nation.

The government is making the scheme for the betterment and reduce the financial burden from the ex-services man. However, this scheme not only covers the ex-services man but also covers the widows of the ex-serviceman.

All the ex-services person who is living in the Maharashtra state will get the benefits of the scheme.

Salient Features of the Maharastra Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Yojana 2020: