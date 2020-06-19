Maharashtra Agriculture Dept Admit Card 2020 – Krishi Sevak Exam Admit card Attendant – www.mahaagri.gov.in

www.mahaagri.gov.in – Maharashtra Agriculture Dept Admit Card 2020 – Krishi Sevak Exam admits card Attendant – mahaagri.gov.in:

The Maharashtra Agriculture Department has been declared the notification of the Mahaagri Krushi Sevak Admit Card on to the official site www.mahaagri.gov.in. So the applied candidates download their Admit card on to the official site. For the Maharashtra Krushi Sevak Recruitment, a large number of candidates applied for this post. There are a total of 734 number vacancies available. After submitting the application form, the Maharashtra Agriculture Department has released the Admit Card notification on to the official site www.mahaagri.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Agriculture Department situated in the year of 1885. This is the State Government Organization of the Maharashtra State. The main of the Maharashtra Agriculture Department is to help the rural area people and achieve higher productivity in Agriculture. So the Maharashtra Agriculture Department has published the recruitment notification of the Mahaagri Krushi Sevak post recruitment among the total 734 number of vacancies. Now it released the Admit card notification. So the eligible candidates download their Admit Card on to the official site www.mahaagri.gov.in.

Maha Agri Krushi Sevak Admit Card 2020:

As per the official notification, the Maharashtra Agriculture Department has released the Admit Card notification on to the official site. The last date of submits the application form is 2020. The Admit Card is an essential document for the seating in the examination hall. For the candidates, this is the best job opportunity to get a government job.

www.mahaagri.gov.in – Maharashtra Agriculture Dept Admit Card 2020

Candidates can download their Admit Card on to the official site. Applicants enter the Application Number and Date of Birth. The Admit Card will contain the following details such as Exam Date, Examination Time, Application Name, Date of Birth, Exam Center, Roll No, Registration Number, and Some important Instructions. So all candidates take a print out of the Admit Card and read all information carefully.

Name of the Organization: Maharashtra Agriculture Department

Name of the Post: Maha Agri Krushi Sevak

Job Category: This is a state government job.

Job Location: The job located in Maharashtra State, India.

Exam Date: Declared very soon

Steps for Download the Mahaagri Krushi Sevak Admit Card 2020:

The Maharashtra Agriculture Department is a recruit for the post of Maha Agri Krushi Sevak. Now it released the Admit Card notification on to the official site. So candidates follow the steps to download the Admit card is given below.

First candidates visit the official site mahaagri.gov.in. Then on the homepage search the link “Maha Agri Krushi Sevak Admit card 2020” and click on that. Now enter your MAHAAGRI registration number and date of birth and click on that. Now the Admit Card will be displayed on your screen. Download MAHAAGRI admit card and take a print out for future use.

Maharashtra Agriculture Attendant Admit Card 2020

Official site: www.mahaagri.gov.in