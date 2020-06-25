MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 at mahadiscom.in:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company has been announced the notification of the MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 for the post of Executive Engineer among the total 130 number of vacancies at the official site www.mahadiscom.in. So the interested and eligible candidates are applied for this post on the online mode. So the candidates are applied for this post on before the last date of submitting the application form in 2020. To get more information about it candidates refer to the official site mahadiscom.in.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company has been known as MAHADISCOM. It is formed under an ACT of 2003 which works on generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Mumbai. This is the state government organization of the Maharashtra State. The MAHADISCOM released the MAHADISCOM recruitment notification every year. This year also declared the MAHADISCOM Recruitment for the post of Executive Engineer among the 130 number of vacancies. This is the best Maharashtra job opportunity for the candidates to get a state government job.

Candidates who are looking for the government sector job, here one good news for that the MAHADISCOM has released the recruitment notification on the official site mahadiscom.in. The recruitment is released among the total 130 number of vacancies. Here some eligibility criteria are given such as age limit, educational qualification, selection process, application fee, pay scale, etc. given below.

Name of the Organization: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MAHADISCOM)

Name of the Post: Executive Engineer, Deputy Manager

Number of Vacancies: There is a total 130 number of vacancies available.

For Deputy Executive Engineer: Total 37 number of posts available

For Executive Engineer: Total 19 number of posts available

For Deputy Manager: Total 41 number of posts available

Job Location: The job is located in Maharashtra State.

Job Category: This is a state government job.

Educational Qualification: Applier candidates should be complete their graduate degree in electrical engineering from the recognized university.

Age limit: The age limits for the Deputy Executive Engineer and Addl. Executive Engineer has for 40 years, and Deputy Manager has for 35 years.

Pay Scale:

Executive Engineer: The candidates have to pay Rs.26710/- to Rs.60135/-.

Deputy Manager: The candidates have to pay Rs.17785/- to Rs.44995/-.

Application Fee: The Applied candidates who belong from the general category have to pay application fee Rs.500/- and the candidates who belong from the reserved category have to pay Rs.250/-.

Selection Process: The selection procedure is based on the written test and then after the interview will be conducted.

How to apply for the MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates first visit the official site mahadiscom.in. Search the link “MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020” and click on that. Then fill all the necessary details carefully and click on the submit button. Upload your passport size photo and scanned signature. Take a print out for further use.

Official Site: www.mahadiscom.in