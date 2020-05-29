Mahabhulekh 7/12 |(bhulekh.mahabhumi.gov.in), Mahabhumi Abhilekh

Mahabhulekh or Mahabhumi Abhilekh or Mahabhulekh Maharashtra is one of the helpful initiatives taken by the government of Maharashtra. It will simplify the means for any and every user to gain important knowledge about the Mahabhulekh Land Records or Maharashtra Land Records Online. The government authorities of Maharashtra was the one to initiate the Mahabhulekh portal. The official website for the Mahabhulekh Portal is the one place where people will get all the information that is in demand. It is also known to be 7/12 or Satbara and 7/12 Utara or Apna Khata.

If you do not know anything about the Mahabhulekh Portal and you are curious to know all about it. Then you will surely not have to worry about it at all. It is because we are going to provide you every essential detail about the Mahabhulekh Portal that the government authorities of Maharashtra did launch as a helpful initiative. So you will be able to have all the information that will help you in order to be a part of the Mahabhulekh Portal. But first, you will need to know about what Mahabhulekh Portal actually is and how you can use it to make the most benefits out of it. Let us begin it.

What is A Mahabhulekh Portal?

Mahabhulekh Portal or Maharashtra Bhumi ABhilekh- Mahabhulekh is an online record website that the government of Maharashtra did administer. The official website for the Mahabhulekh Portal is bhulekh.mahabhumi.gov.in where people can approach to obtain data on several things. It will be easy to obtain important data like 7/12 Utara, property cards, and also Malmatta Petrak.

All the details can be found easily with the help of the Mahabhulekh Portal. Mahabhulekh is a Land Record Portal that Maharashtra government officials did organize for the welfare of people. The portal is such a helpful way for people to get what they want. Most Citizens can now be able to check their 7/12 Maharashtra land details online. Thanks to the so helpful and amazing Mahabhulekh Portal that helps people who are in need of essential information about the land details.

This Mahabhulekh Portal information about the 7/12 Utara online. Earlier, the portal seems to be working fine but later on, there were surely some technical issues and problems. Due to the technical issues, this portal is migrated to the new portal Bhulekh Mahabhumi.

What is a 7/12 Satbara Utara?

As you know that Mahabhulekh Portal is an online portal, it will be easy for every user to use the portal from any place. You will just need to have an active internet connection from where you will be able to have the information on the Mahabhulekh Portal. The revenue department of Maharashtra did maintain a register that includes Satbara Utara which is Extract/Document.

Satbara Utara will be able to provide essential information about the owner’s name, survey number, and area of land. You can also call this extract bhu naksha of Maharashtra state. This Extract bhu abhilekh or Mahabhulekh Portal will be useful when people will have to buy or sell any land.

Procedure To Check Satbara Utara Details On Mahabhulekh/ Bhulekh Mahabhumi Portal

Most people or users want to use the Mahabhulekh Portal in order to have important knowledge about the Mahabhulekh Lands Records. But they do not know the process that they will need to follow in order to use the portal. It is okay as we are surely going to brief you about the process that will help you to make the most out of the Mahabhulekh Portal. You must know that it is a simple and easy task to understand the process to check Satbara Utara details on Mahabhulekh or Bhulekh Mahabhumi Portal.

You will just have to follow the easy and simple steps that are given below. That means you will be able to learn how you can be able to check the important land records and Satbara Utara on the portal. As soon as you will reach the end of this article, you will happen to have all the essential information about it. Just follow the step by step instruction that we are providing here. But you will just have to make sure that you are carefully following each and every step of the procedure.

Step 1: Official Site/Mahabhulekh Portal

First of all, you will just have to visit the official website of the Mahabhulekh Portal. You must know that the government of Maharashtra did launch the portal scheme. Also, the portal did get a transfer to a new website bhulekh.mahabhumi.gov.in. So you will have to visit the new website in order to get information about the portal. This New Portal will be able to provide Satbara Utara details online to each and every person. You can also be able to check land details by providing basic details.

Step 2: Select Division/District

You will have to select a division or district as per your choice from the list. Here are the following divisions of Maharashtra state with Districts.

Amravati – Akola, Amravati, Buldana, Yavatmal, Washim.

– Akola, Amravati, Buldana, Yavatmal, Washim. Aurangabad – Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli.

– Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli. Kokan – Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg.

– Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg. Nagpur – Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha.

– Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha. Nashik – Ahmednagar, Dhule. Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nashik.

– Ahmednagar, Dhule. Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nashik. Pune – Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur.

Step 3: Fill In The Details

Then you will just have to provide the basic details about the land. Such as land location, district, area, etc.

Step 4: Captcha/OTP

You will have to enter the captcha code and OTP that you did receive on your mobile number for validation.

Step 5: View Satbara Utara 7/12

After verification of the OTP, the Satbara Utara will appear on the screen and you will get the information you need.

Frequently Asked Questions

We hope that you will have all the information and details about the Mahabhulekh Portal. We did provide you the basic details about what the portal actually is to the process that you will have to go through in it. But still, if you have any doubt or question then you can go to the help section on the official website. We have enlisted here some of the frequently asked questions that will help you understand more about the portal.

What is the Mahabhulekh Portal?

Mahabhulekh Portal is an online web portal that the government authorities of Maharashtra state did create to provide information about the land records to the citizens.

Can you be able to view Satbara Utara with the help of Mahabhulekh Portal?

Yes, you can be able to view Satbara Utara with the help of the Mahabhulekh Portal. You will just have to carefully follow the step by step procedure mentioned above.