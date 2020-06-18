Maha SET Results 2020, Merit List, Cut Off Available at www.setexam.unipune.ac.in:

The Savitribai Phule Pune University declares the notification of the Maha SET Result 2020, Merit List, cut off the list on the official site at www.setexam.unipune.ac.in. The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test conducted in 2020. So the candidates who looked in the examination they can check their result on the official site. The written exam conduct for the Assistant Professor jobs in Government colleges in the state of Maharashtra. The test performed at the various centers of the country.

Maha SET Result 2020:

The Maha SET is commonly known as the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test. which is conduct by the Savitribai Phule Pune University. The University located in a North-western part of Pune City. The Savitribai Phule Pune University formed in the year 10th February 1948. The University conduct the Maha SET exam every year for the candidates who complete their master’s degree. The examination performs at the various centers. Recently it declares the result notification of the Maha SET Result 2020 on the official site.

Maha SET Cut off List 2020:

The Maharashtra SET Result & Merit List 2020 available on the official site. So the candidates who were looking for the Maha SET Written examination they can check their exam result on the official site. It is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the job in the Maharashtra state. It is the government job for the candidates. Now the merit list is available at the portal site at www.setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Maha SET Merit List 2020 at www.setexam.unipune.ac.in:

The candidates required to get the minimum cut off in the three papers like the paper I, paper II and paper III. After that, it declared the merit list on the official site at www.setexam.unipune.ac.in. So the candidates check the result when it declares. There were a large number of candidates applied for this post and give the written test. Candidates who are select in the Maha SET they will get the job as Assistant Professor in the Government colleges in the Maharashtra state.

Name of the Organization : Savitribai Phule Pune University

: Savitribai Phule Pune University Name of the Exam : Maha SET Exam 2020

: Maha SET Exam 2020 Maha SET Exam Date : –

: – Maha SET Result Date : Expected date in 2020

: Expected date in 2020 Post Category: Maha SET Result 2020, Merit List, Cut off the list

How to Check Maha SET Result 2020?

Candidates who want to check the Maha SET Result 2020 they first visit the official site at www.setexam.unipune.ac.in. At the official site on the page click on the result link. Then enter your registration number and click on submit button. Now the result will appear on your screen and took a print out for the further use.

Maha SET Result 2020

Official Site: www.setexam.unipune.ac.in