Magic Kingdom will stream their fireworks this Friday

Disney promotes its traditional fireworks show Friday night at Walt Disney World Park in Orlando, Florida, the company announced on Friday, April 24. The show is part of an initiative effort online Disney Magic Moments for keeping their fans entertained

while their theme parks remain closed indefinitely during the pandemic of COVID-19.

Disney will broadcast on streaming their Happily Ever After fireworks show from Magic Kingdom Park at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. PT). You can see the show here.

“When night falls, magic fills the skies,” posted the Instagram account of the Disney Parks Blog in a story with a clock displaying a countdown. “Tonight join us from your home to see virtually a prerecorded show.”

The Disney Magic Moments website has content on the theme parks, such as recipes for its churros, its famous soft pineapple ice cream and its fritters with the silhouette of Mickey Mouse; virtual tours of attractions like It’s a Small World and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad; a virtual tour of their new Disneyland Magic Happens show; and songs of the group Dapper Dans.

It also includes the new digital series At Home With Olaf; classes on how to draw Disney, Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel characters like Baby Yoda, Elsa, Duke Caboom and Groot; and readings of stories by stars of Disney movies and series.

