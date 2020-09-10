Magic Keyboard with Trackpad is compatible with previous iPad Pro models

Manzana



Apple announced a new official keyboard for him iPad Pro which, for the first time, includes a trackpad.

The new keyboard, which is priced at $ 299 for the 11-inch model and $ 349 for the 12-inch model, is sure to make people sigh who are happy with their past-generation iPad Pro but want the Magic Keyboard for the sake of it. trackpad included. The good news is that this keyboard will be compatible with other versions of the professional tablet.

Apple said the same Magic Keyboard can be used with the third and fourth generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well. In case users have an 11-inch iPad Pro, the supported versions are the 1st and 2nd generation.

The new keyboard is already listed on the Apple page, but it cannot be purchased yet. Apple says the Magic Keyboard will go on sale in May and although it does not cite details about the long waiting period, the affectation by coronavirus to production in Asia could be one of the reasons.

The new iPad Pro is already on preorder starting at $ 799 for the 11-inch version or $ 999 for the 12.9-inch model. The tablet, unlike the keyboard with trackpad, will begin to be delivered from next week, the same period in which it will reach stores.

