Magic Keyboard coming to more iPad models: report

Apple



Apple works in a teclado Magic Keyboard for other models besides the iPad Pro, according to a filter.

The account @ L0vetodream on Twitter, which has earned the trust by several successful reports, ensures that the keyboard, which was launched just a few weeks ago, could reach other tablets on the block, although it did not exactly reveal the models.

The report of the filtering account is collected by MacRumors and AppleInsider, two specialized and reliable sites and recall one of the successful reports of said account, which was the presence of the LiDAR sensor in the iPad Pro of 2020.

Other reports have suggested the imminent arrival of a new iPad mini, new iPad Air and an iPad entry. At least two tablets out of these three rumored ones would feature aspects of the iPad Pro, such as slimmer bezels and the USB-C port. All three new tablets may also inherit their support for the Magic Keyboard.

Apple has not commented on rumors.

The Magic Keyboard is a $ 299 base-priced keyboard that resembles the older, more conventional Smart Keyboard. The difference is that the Magic model has backlit keys and is capable of holding the iPad in the air, giving an appearance that the tablet was floating. However, the iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard gets so heavy and can be more expensive than a MacBook Air.

