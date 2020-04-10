Maggie Simpson Returns In Animated ‘Playdate With Destiny’ For Disney+

After years of merely munching on a pacifier, Maggie Simpson is once more prepared for her closeup.

Disney+ introduced an animated brief movie that includes Maggie Simpson, Playdate with Future, which is able to stream globally on the service starting on Friday.

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening shared a particular handwritten be aware on social media revealing the information with followers around the globe (see under).

The movie begins on a day that appeared like simply one other day on the park for Maggie Simpson. However when Maggie faces playground peril, a heroic younger child whisks her from hazard — and steals her coronary heart. After a blissful first playdate, Maggie can’t wait to see her new child beau once more the next day. However issues don’t go precisely as deliberate. Will destiny (or Homer) get in her approach?

Initially launched in theaters earlier than Disney and Pixar’s Onward, Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Future’ builds on the success of the franchise’s 2012 Academy Award-nominated movie, Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare,’ which will even start streaming on Disney+ later this month.

Each movies be part of the service’s The Simpsons assortment, together with The Simpsons Film and 30 seasons of the Emmy Award-winning tv collection.