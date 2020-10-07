Madhya Pradesh Kanyadan Yojana / Chief Minister Kanya Vivah / Nikah Sahay Yojana 2020 – Application Form / Application Status / Eligibility / Documents

Under this article, you will receive all the information regarding the beneficiary amount, eligibility criteria, and application form of the Madhya Pradesh Kanyadan Yojana. Madhya Pradesh’s government will launch this scheme for the marriage of the daughter, widow, divorced woman.

The central government, as well as state government, is making a good afford to make women empowerment in society.

The education of women should be necessary for society. The government is also launching many schemes which will financially support the women to start their own business. The government provides a low-interest loan to the women so that they can create their own business and explore their skills. They can survive in this fast world without depending on others.

Now, this time the government will provide financial assistance to the newly married couple for their use. The government of Madhya Pradesh has launched this scheme for the betterment of the women of the state. The government will help women by giving financial help in their marriage.

Madhya Pradesh Kanyadan Yojana:

The Madhya Pradesh government will help the Kanya of Madhya Pradesh for their marriage, and they can get some financial help from the government. The government of Madhya Pradesh will give financial support in the marriage.

However, the government has started this scheme in the year 2006 as a Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana.

The name of the scheme is changed in 2015 and renamed as Mukhyamantri Kanya Marriage and Nikah Yojana. In 2006, the government will give as a financial support Rs. 28,000.

However, in 2015, the government has also increased the support amount to Rs.51,000. This scheme is the social welfare scheme. The department of social justice and the welfare department has made this scheme for the betterment of the women of the state. With the help of this scheme, the women will get financial support in the marriage.

The women whose family income is not good or they belong to the economically weaker section of the society then this scheme will be helpful for them. If any family does have money for the marriage of their daughter, then they can take advantage of the scheme.

To take advantage of the Madhya Pradesh Kanyadan yojana, the applicant should have to apply for the scheme. This scheme will benefit the parents of the daughter for the expense of marriage. With the help of the financial support amount, the girl can purchase the cloths for their marriage.

Application form procedure for the Kanyadan Yojana: