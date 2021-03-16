Madam Chief Minister Full HD Movie Download Leaked by Tamilrockers.

The illegal piracy website Tamilrockers has recently leaked the latest film Madam Chief Minister on its website.

When Tamilrockers leaked the film Madam Chief Minister, it was only available in low print and DVDrip print. But after few days, it became available in various formats, including 720P, 1080P, Full HD, etc.

Madam Chief Minister Full HD Movie Download

Tamilrockers have leaked many movies from various entertainment industries such as Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, etc. Now, let’s move on to the film Madam Chief Minister.

Madam Chief Minister is an Indian Political Drama Film. The film includes entertaining drama based on politics. Madam Chief Minister has received a rating of 3 out of 5 from Ronak Kotecha.

In the film Madam Chief Minister, there is only one song named Chidi Chidi. It was sung was Swanand Kirkire, and the length of the song is 02:15 minutes.

Mangesh Dhakde gave the music in the film Madam Chief Minister, and Dushyant gave the lyrics. Now, let’s talk about the cast of the Indian political drama film Madam Chief Minister.

It includes Richa Chadda as Tara Roopram, Manav Kaul as Danish Khan, Akshay Oberoi as Indramani Tripathi, Saurabh Shukla as Master Surajbhan, Subhrajyoti Barat as Arvind Singh, Nikhil Vijay as Bablu, Boloram Das as Sundar, Sangam Bahuguna as Khushwaha, Shreya Awasthi as Dr. Laxmi, Raviza Chauhan as Shashi Rai, Sushil Shukla as Ansari, and Raj Vardhan Pandey as Killer.

In the film Madam Chief Minister, the lead role was performed by Richa Chadda. The film was officially announced on 12th February 2020. The filming of Madam Chief Minister was completed in just 40 days from November 2019 to December 2019.

The filming of Madam Chief Minister took place in Lucknow. The film was released on 22nd January 2021, and the full length of the film is 124 minutes.

The box office has collected around Rs. 0.5 Million. It was first released in India and the Hindi language. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Madam Chief Minister.

The film Madam Chief Minister was directed and written by Subhash Kapoor. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar, and Dimple Kharbanda.

Jayesh Nair did the cinematography, and Chandrashekhar Prajapati edited the film Madam Chief Minister. In the film, there were two production companies involved: T-Series Films and A Kangra Talkies Production. The film was completed under these two production companies. AA Films distributed it.

