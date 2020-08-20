Macs with Apple silicon will be compatible with Thunderbolt: report

Intel



One day after the announcement of the new Thunderbolt 4, Apple has confirmed that its computers with self-made chips will continue to be compatible with Intel’s connectivity standard.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that even though its future computers will not feature Intel processors, they will still be compatible with Thunderbolt. “More than a decade ago, Apple partnered with Intel to design and develop Thunderbolt, and today our customers enjoy the speed and flexibility it brings to every Mac. We remain committed to the future of Thunderbolt and will support it on Macs with Apple. silicon, “the spokesperson told the source.

Thunderbolt is a much more versatile power and data transmission standard with a speed much higher than USB. Mac computers have been compliant with this standard practically since their birth in 2000, something that was rumored could end when Apple announced that it will replace Intel processors with its own processors on their computers.

The first Apple computer to have an Apple silicon processor is expected to be a 24-inch iMac, although it is unclear when it will arrive. Some reports indicate that the company will continue to launch iMac computers with Intel processors during the third quarter of this year.

Apple does not comment on the reports.