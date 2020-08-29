macOS Big Sur: You sure want to take a look at these five new features

Manzana



At its annual developer conference, WWDC 2020, Apple executives revealed their latest version of the macOS operating system, called Big sur (also known as macOS 11). Big Sur will be the first version of the operating system that will work on the Upcoming ARM Chips Made by Apple for MacsAs well as running on Intel processor-based machines that are still on the market. This new operating system is full of new and redesigned functions that will generate a better user experience.

Currently, the beta version of macOS Big Sur is already available for download (here you can see how to download the operating system, and which Macs are supported). If you are not a developer, we recommend that you wait until a public beta version is made, which will be available this July, or, better, wait until the final version of the operating system is available, which usually happens in the fall. The longer you wait, you will find a version with less bugs.

Here are five new features in macOS Big Sur that you will want to review when you make the switch to this operating system and how you can use them after you download the beta or later the final version.



Safari

The new: Perhaps the biggest update in macOS Big Sur comes in Apple’s browser, Safari. Apple said this has been the biggest update to Safari since its launch in 2003. The revamped browser will load the Web sites you visit more quickly and have better ways to control tabs. You will also find enhanced privacy features, including a privacy report that allows you to see how different websites track your data and you can monitor if any of your passwords have been affected.

Also, a new category in the App Store for Safari extensions will allow you to customize the sites and when each extension can be used, instead of all the time. And Safari’s customizable home page will let you choose from a variety of wallpapers or use one of your photos. Furthermore, it will allow you to translate from seven different languages ​​with a built-in function, and manage your tabs more effectively.

How to use it: Open Safari like you always have. And the following will depend on what you want to do: if you go to a page that is in another language, a button to translate will appear. If you have many tabs open, you will see the favorites icons by default to choose which one you want to load faster. You can also preview the content in a tab by hovering over it and with a click delete all the tabs to the right of the one you are on. Touch the privacy report button to see what information is collected on that site you are on.

Messages

Manzana



The new: The new Messages app in macOS Big Sur includes ways to flag conversations (somewhat similar to the feature in the new iOS 14), options to better organize group messages, a redesigned search function, and new options for designing Memoji and using message effects.

How to use it: Bookmark important conversations at the top of the app to create faster access. Direct messages to one person in a group and thread messages in a group, to keep those big chats organized. Write the name of someone in the group to tag it directly in the conversation. You can choose to be notified only in the messages of the group in which you are mentioned. Organize the search results by links, photos or the same terms. Add message effects like balloons and confetti, and generate and personalize your Memoji on the Mac.

Maps

Manzana



The new: The new Maps application in Big Sur includes options to help you explore new places and share what you find, view detailed interior maps of major shopping centers or airports, have 360-degree views of a destination and use the electric vehicle route.

How to use it: Explore an area with trusted resource guides, or create your own, marking your favorite restaurants, parks, and vacation spots to share with friends and family. Get a 360-degree view of a destination with a feature called Look around. You can see detailed interior maps of the main airports and shopping centers. If you have an electric car or a scooter, use the EV path, which will take into account factors such as charging stations, weather, elevation, and the charge level of your electric car.

Widgets

Manzana



The new: Like in iOS 14 and in iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur offers widgets on your home screen. Widgets are large, dynamic icons that display live app information, such as the weather or your daily sleep count.

How to use it: Instead of opening the weather, calendar or fitness tracker app, use widgets to see an overview of the main information shown live on your home screen. It shows you different widgets at different times of the day, so you can see the weather in the morning and the news in the afternoon, for example. Creates widgets in small, medium or large sizes.

Apps for iPhone iPad



Manzana



The new: If you bought one of Apple’s new Macs that will bring the company’s new Apple silicon processor, your computer will be able to natively use iPhone or iPad applications.

How to use it: Go to the Mac App Store to install the new app. Many iOS apps will be able to run alongside macOS apps. If you’ve already bought an app on iOS, you won’t have to buy it again for macOS — you’ll just have to download it.

For more information, take a look at how to download macOS Big Sur, and everything else that was announced at WWDC 2020.