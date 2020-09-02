MacOS Big Sur: Which Macs are compatible with the new operating system?

Manzana



At WWDC 2020, Apple introduced macOS Big Sur, the new version of its operating system for Mac computers.

According to the company, Big Sur represents the biggest design update to the operating system since OS X was introduced nearly 20 years ago. The new operating system includes window corners, navigation board icons, and a more rounded user interface. It also integrates a new notification center, control center and widgets, similar to those added by iOS 14.

MacOS Big Sur is now available in a beta for developers, and the public beta will arrive in July. The consumer version, which for the vast majority of users will be a free update, will arrive in the fall.

Whether you intend to use a beta of macOS Big Sur or wait for it to arrive for everyone, you will need a compatible Mac. These are the Mac models that will work with macOS Big Sur, according to Apple:

MacBook, 2015 and later

MacBook Air, 2013 and later

MacBook Pro Late 2013 and later

Mac Mini, 2014 and later

iMac, 2014 and later

iMac Pro (all models), 2017 and later

Mac Pro, 2013 and later