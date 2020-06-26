macOS Big Sur is the new name of the Mac operating system

Apple announced the new name for the Mac operating system: Meet macOS Big Sur.

macOS Big Sur corresponds to version 11 of the operating system that Apple announced on Monday June 22 during the opening conference of the developer conference WWDC 2020. The new name maintains the Californian influence that Apple began using several years ago and that has given way to names like Yosemite, El Capitán and Catalina.

In addition to maintaining the Californian names, macOS Big Sur will supplant macOS Catalina, a version released since last year. Big Sur is a mountainous California coast about two and a half hours from San Francisco and is a popular and busy tourist site in the state.

The most shocking news, releases and announcements from Apple every week.

Apple started using names influenced by California since 2013. The first operating system with this type of names was OS X Mavericks. From Mavericks came Yosemite, El Capitan and, from that version, Apple also changed the name of the operating systems to stop using “OS X” and move to the now known “macOS”. Since the transition to macOS, four versions have been released, five with Big Sur.