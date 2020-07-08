macOS 10.15.5 is now available with the new battery manager

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple released the week of May 25 macOS Catalina 10.15.5, the latest public version for your Mac computers.

The new version, now available for download from System Preferences, includes the Battery Condition Management feature, which allows computers to extend battery life, but at the same time reduce battery life with a single load.

This feature was unveiled in April, after Apple activated it in a developer beta macOS 10.15.5. And it’s similar to the battery manager included on the iPhone and iPad since 2017. Apple added the battery manager on iOS after it was discovered that the company was slowing down devices without users’ knowledge.

Apple says that Battery Condition Management maximizes battery life in laptops. macOS 10.15.5 includes a new section, Energy saving, in the preferences panel, and there users will see the condition of the battery and know if maintenance is necessary. In this same section of the preferences panel is the option to disable the new manager.

macOS Catalina 10.15.5 also includes a FaceTime option to control automatic highlighting of the image of the person who is speaking on a call; adds calibration controls for Pro Display XDR monitors and has other changes to improve stability, reliability and security.

