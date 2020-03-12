Machine Gun Kelly, Lukas Haas, Sistine Stallone Join Randall Emmett-Helmed ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’

EXCLUSIVE: Because the Randall Emmett-directed serial killer thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass started manufacturing this week in Puerto Rico, Colson Baker (aka the musician Machine Gun Kelly), Lukas Haas and Sistine Stallone have joined the sturdy forged. The movie stars Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, Caitlin Carmichael, Michael Seaside, and Welker White. The movie is being produced by Emmett, George Furla, Luillo Ruiz, Tim Sullivan, Alex Eckert, and Nick Koskoff, with Lydia Hull and Ceasar Richbow serving as government producers.

With a string of murders left unsolved, a neighborhood Florida detective (Hirsch) groups up with a resilient FBI agent (Fox) to search out the person accountable and cease him earlier than he claims one other sufferer.

EFO most just lately produced Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and is in publish on the Michael Polish helmed WWII drama Axis Sally starring Al Pacino in addition to the Mel Gibson starrer Drive of Nature.

Baker will subsequent be seen in Neon/Hulu’s Massive Time Adolescence and is quickly to start manufacturing starring reverse Sam Worthington in The Final Son of Isaac LeMay. Baker is repped by Paradigm and Ashleigh Veverka; APA and LBI rep Haas.