MacBook Pro and new iMac to use proprietary ARM chips: analyst

WWDC 2020 could be the place chosen by Apple to announce which will be the first computers where it will stop using Intel processors and You will opt for some designed in-house and ARM architecture.

The renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a report reported by 9to5Mac that Apple is preparing a new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and a new redesigned iMac, both with an ARM processor and that will break the news in WWDC 2020. Both computers would be released on the market on last quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021. According to the analyst, the performance improvement in these computers compared to previous models – which have Intel processors – is between 50 percent and 100 percent.

According to various reports, this would be the only hardware related ad that Apple will do at WWDC 2020 that will take place on June 22 at an online event. Although the company was expected to announce your expected tracking device Airtag or the new hearing aids, AirPods Studio, it seems that none of this will happen, although we cannot give the information as completely true.

WWDC is a multi-day event in which Apple details its future plans for new operating systems and development tools. This year’s event will be entirely online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The June 22 conference will be webcast and the conferences will be available to registered developers. In addition to the change to its own processors, Apple would announce new operating systems such as iOS 14 at WWDC.